News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
An Emotional Milestone - ASC's Early Intervention Preschool Class of 2017 Graduates
"I've seen our preschoolers accomplish amazing things," Mrs. Mather-Taylor said. "Year after year, parents tell us stories about how doctors gave a grave prognosis for their child's development, but here we are, seeing them graduating from preschool because of the dedication and hard work of our preschool team."
ASC's Early Intervention Preschool provides children who exhibit developmental delays with an individualized educational plan and services to help them progress and transition into a regular kindergarten and have a better start on life.
The success of the program is evident through the amazing cognitive and physical progress tracked by teachers, therapists and parents. As a result of these services, graduating students are often mainstreamed to regular neighborhood kindergartens with typically developed 5-year-olds.
About Ann Storck Center
Ann Storck Center (ASC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of children and adults with developmental disabilities. ASC has been serving the community for over 65 years, originally being known as the Pediatric Care Center, then in 1981 becoming known as ASC. The Center cares for the most medically fragile and vulnerable individuals in South Florida. It strives to create an exceptional living and learning environment which helps to discover abilities and builds independence. The dedicated staff provides compassionate and caring services for the more than 300 children and adults daily and is commended for their commitment to excellence. ASC continues to raise the bar and set standards of care for others to follow. For up-to-date information, please visit www.annstorckcenter.org, www.facebook.com/
Contact
Kandi Osman
Director of Special Events & Fundraising
***@annstorckcenter.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse