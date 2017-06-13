 
Industry News





An Emotional Milestone - ASC's Early Intervention Preschool Class of 2017 Graduates

 
 
Preschool graduate with parent.
Preschool graduate with parent.
 
Listed Under

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The graduation ceremony for Ann Storck Center (ASC)'s Early Intervention Preschool was held on June 8th at the Fort Lauderdale Police Officers Association Hall. ASC is proud to announce that 11 preschoolers were among the Class of 2017. The graduation program began with a warm welcome by Lori Mandke, Preschool Director, followed by superlative awards and diplomas being handed out by their loving teachers and assisted by ASC CEO Charlotte Mather-Taylor. There were three school board liaisons in attendance for the graduation; ESE Preschool Curriculum Supervisor Alex Lopez, and Pre-K Agency Liaisons Sherry Swanson and Yamila Suarez.

"I've seen our preschoolers accomplish amazing things," Mrs. Mather-Taylor said. "Year after year, parents tell us stories about how doctors gave a grave prognosis for their child's development, but here we are, seeing them graduating from preschool because of the dedication and hard work of our preschool team."

ASC's Early Intervention Preschool provides children who exhibit developmental delays with an individualized educational plan and services to help them progress and transition into a regular kindergarten and have a better start on life.

The success of the program is evident through the amazing cognitive and physical progress tracked by teachers, therapists and parents. As a result of these services, graduating students are often mainstreamed to regular neighborhood kindergartens with typically developed 5-year-olds.

About Ann Storck Center

Ann Storck Center (ASC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of children and adults with developmental disabilities. ASC has been serving the community for over 65 years, originally being known as the Pediatric Care Center, then in 1981 becoming known as ASC. The Center cares for the most medically fragile and vulnerable individuals in South Florida.  It strives to create an exceptional living and learning environment which helps to discover abilities and builds independence. The dedicated staff provides compassionate and caring services for the more than 300 children and adults daily and is commended for their commitment to excellence. ASC continues to raise the bar and set standards of care for others to follow. For up-to-date information, please visit www.annstorckcenter.org, www.facebook.com/AnnStorckCenter, on Instagram and Twitter @AnnStorckCenter.

Click to Share