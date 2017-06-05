News By Tag
Brian Danzinger hosts Princess Bride VHS Night
Special panel discussion and showing of the classic film at the Green Room Lounge
Join us for a FREE special showing of the classic Rob Reiner Film, "The Princess Bride", at the Green Room Lounge in DePere complete with FREE Pizza and vintage VHS goodness. Enjoy this classic tale filled with Pirates, Giants, Intrigue, Battles of Wits, Swords, and of course...love...but mostly Pirates. Filled with some of the most memorable movie quotes of all time as well as an impressive cast featuring Robin Wright (House of Cards), Cary Elwes, Billy Crystal, Peter Falk, a young Fred Savage, and the ryhming Andre the Giant. Plus, some fun commentary and move insight before the showing from the witty, wise, and talented Tony Mayer.
Also, as part of our ongoing work for our area food pantries, any guests who arrive with a canned or non-perishable food donation will be put into a drawing for free drink coupons, free Comedy City passes, Melts with You coupons, and other cool prizes. All food donations stay local and YOU do make a difference.
So join us for a fun night with the Dread Pirate Roberts and his crew as he woos the enchanting Buttercup. "As you wish".
A White Rabbit Endeavor
For more information, visit http://www.briandanzinger.com
