Source Molecular Presents at UNC Water Microbiology Conference
Source Molecular's Scientific Director Steve Lee discussed resources on PCR inhibition, Classes and Mechanisms of PCR inhibitors: Overlap MST with Forensic DNA inhibitors; Methods for Detection and Overcoming PCR inhibitors; Overview of MST Applications;
The UNC Water Microbiology Conference ran concurrently with the 19th International Symposium on Health-Related Water Microbiology, which was organized by the International Water Association (IWA) Specialist Group on Health-Related Water Microbiology (HRWM). It was a forum for researchers and practitioners focused on microbiology and public health to come together around the intersection of the two.
The Conferences had interactive workshops with scientific symposia and poster socials. It offered participants a variety of opportunities to exchange ideas, debate challenging topics and explore potential collaborations. The focus was on water microbiology from watershed to human exposure including current concerns in recreational waters, shellfish harvesting waters, emerging technologies and quantitative tools.
Dr. Lee spoke highly of the scientific presentations on the cutting edge water quality research, noting that they provided extraordinary visions of the field's current and future directions. "Lively engaging scientific discussions followed nearly every talk we attended with a significant exchange of ideas and knowledge at every session. In short, one of the top scientific gatherings we have ever attended," he said.
Source Molecular's Chief Operating Officer Mauricio Larenas also attended the event to meet with the world's leading water and environmental microbiological researchers and practitioners. Deeply committed to the highest quality service and products, Source Molecular is always on the lookout to establish new research collaborations, internships and grant partnerships for the company's enhancement and growth.
Dr. Lee shared that Source Molecular is looking forward to its ISO 17025 laboratory accreditation, pending final compliance in the 4th quarter of 2017. In the meantime, the laboratory will be completing the development and validations of ddPCR pathogen & MRSA PCR assays. It will also be validating new markers for nutrient, food testing and toxin genes, and evaluating NGS metagenomics for microbiome assay development.
Source Molecular will also continue its research and development on field collection kits. It is developing PCR-based test kits and automated sample processing workflows to enable more labs to test and implement the technology in-house, Dr, Lee said.
