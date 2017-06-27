News By Tag
Source Molecular Exhibits at FSA Conference in Ft. Myers
Source Molecular's Haley Gershon attended the event along with "over 350 engineers, scientists, managers, policy makers and elected officials from throughout Florida (who are) looking for innovative and cost effective solutions to common problems relating to stormwater management and finance."
Fecal pollution is a common problem that occurs in many water systems and Florida is no exception. Some of Florida's beaches have been closed at one time or another after regulators discover elevated levels of bacteria. The presence of high bacteria counts poses a serious health risk for the public as well as economic losses for industries relying on coastal waters. The cause is often unknown but the usual suspects are wildlife, high tides, high surf from high winds and storm water runoff.
Anita Nash, Environmental Consultant for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, noted at the conference that fecal indicator bacteria (FIB) source identification processes can be overwhelming. Ms. Nash presented a review of their monitoring strategy to identify sources of fecal indicator bacteria impairments using microbial source tracking (human waste marker HF-183), sucralose, and acetaminophen analysis. With this approach, Ms. Nash said, guess work is minimized and the timeline to success is shortened.
Source Molecular, the nation's leader in the microbial source tracking industry, helps stormwater managers struggling to reduce bacteria counts in their water systems by identifying the source of the contamination, whether it came from humans or animals. More information at http://www.sourcemolecular.com/
