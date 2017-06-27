 
News By Tag
* Stormwater
* Bacteria Source Tracking
* Fecal Pollution
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Environment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Miami
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
321
June 2017
30292827


Source Molecular Exhibits at FSA Conference in Ft. Myers

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Stormwater
* Bacteria Source Tracking
* Fecal Pollution

Industry:
* Environment

Location:
* Miami - Florida - US

MIAMI - July 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Source Molecular Corporation met with various stakeholders at the annual conference hosted by the Florida Stormwater Association from June 14-16, 2017, and held at the Sanibel Harbour Marriott in Ft. Myers.

Source Molecular's Haley Gershon attended the event along with "over 350 engineers, scientists, managers, policy makers and elected officials from throughout Florida (who are) looking for innovative and cost effective solutions to common problems relating to stormwater management and finance."

Fecal pollution is a common problem that occurs in many water systems and Florida is no exception. Some of Florida's beaches have been closed at one time or another after regulators discover elevated levels of bacteria. The presence of high bacteria counts poses a serious health risk for the public as well as economic losses for industries relying on coastal waters. The cause is often unknown but the usual suspects are wildlife, high tides, high surf from high winds and storm water runoff.

Anita Nash, Environmental Consultant for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, noted at the conference that fecal indicator bacteria (FIB) source identification processes can be overwhelming.  Ms. Nash presented a review of their monitoring strategy to identify sources of fecal indicator bacteria impairments using microbial source tracking (human waste marker HF-183), sucralose, and acetaminophen analysis. With this approach, Ms. Nash said, guess work is minimized and the timeline to success is shortened.

Source Molecular, the nation's leader in the microbial source tracking industry, helps stormwater managers struggling to reduce bacteria counts in their water systems by identifying the source of the contamination, whether it came from humans or animals.  More information at http://www.sourcemolecular.com/
End
Source:
Email:***@sourcemolecular.com
Posted By:***@sourcemolecular.com Email Verified
Phone:7862200379
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Source Molecular Corporation News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share