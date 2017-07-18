News By Tag
Source Molecular Supports Biscayne Bay Summit
Participants expressed concern over the water quality in Biscayne Bay, a lagoon located on the Atlantic coast of South Florida.
Source Molecular's Haley Gershon met with representatives from various 30 Florida-based environmental NGOs, government entities, municipalities, universities, and businesses who are working to create an effective 10-Year Action Plan for reducing marine/estuarine debris and other water pollutants in Biscayne Bay as well as in Miami-Dade's canals, rivers and oceanic beaches.
The full-day Summit consisted of presentations, workshops, a small trade show and Bay tour. Organizers wanted participants "to understand the ecological importance of and challenges to the Bay; identify and understand its main sources of pollutants; identify existing studies and prevention efforts; identify and establish a collaboration with main stakeholders;
Speakers at the Summit discussed the present status of the health of the Bay, main sources of marine & estuarine debris as well as that of different point source & non-point source water pollutants, such as pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, storm drain runoff, sewer, etc. They also explored strategies that may proactively reduce the impact of those pollutants.
Source Molecular has close to 15 years experience of helping various stakeholders in Florida and across the country address fecal pollution in water systems. Through advanced genetic testing methods, Source Molecular identifies the source of the fecal bacteria — whether from humans or animals. By pinpointing the cause of the contamination, Source Molecular equips watershed managers with scientific-based evidence in order to come up more effective remediation plans.
Source Molecular's laboratory can detect fecal contamination from 13 hosts — Human, Cattle, Swine, Gull, Goose, Chicken, Dog, Deer, Elk, Horse, Bird, Beaver and Ruminant. It also has a license to use EPA-patented tests for Human, Cattle, Chicken and fecal pollution. Source Molecular also offers digital PCR services, which directly quantifies pathogenic viruses and bacteria resulting in greater sensitivity and much higher accuracy.
