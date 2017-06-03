Meryl Streep inspired fan co-authors book about sculling

'Single scull rowing for beginners' offers novices a way to approach a sport that may have previously seemed unavailable. Sculling is one of the most healthy activities available, and it involves the whole body. Also, it's so fun!

-- When AL Jenkins began to settle in to life on a lake, she kayaked and boated but also considered a lifelong wish to learn to scull. Now she has a scull, knows how to use it, and has co-authored the guide: 'Single Scull Rowing for Beginners' from www.jackwalkerpress.com.Jenkins had seen single sculls in the Olympics, and she was inspired by the opening scene of a Meryl Streep movie 'The River Wild.' Steep seemed so strong and healthy as she rowed: the academy-award-winner sold Jenkins on the sport. Jenkins could picture herself and the Zen of gliding across the water with rhythmic strokes powered by all four limbs.The more she looked at the lake, the greater the urge became. Jenkins, also a nurse, learned about the full-body benefits from cardiac health to muscle strength. She'd only rowed in a scull twice and never had any formal instruction. But she bought a scull and was determined to learn to use it. When asked about her attraction to sculling, Jenkins replied:"I love the water, and I love to row. As I age, I'm looking for ways to get a full-body workout that isn't likely to cause injury. Sculling gets me outside and on the water as it builds cardiac health and muscle strength."Teaching herself presented a challenge. Most books seemed too complicated and offered competitive advice for athletes. Where was a book to learn the basics for those who are drawn to the health benefits and joys of sculling? Jenkins has authored hundreds of articles and essays and is the award-winning author of 'Every Natural Fact,' Holy Cow Press.She connected with Peinert Boatworks, a boat builder in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts. They had commissioned a basic instruction pamphlet that she found helpful. Jenkins and Peinert teamed up to write a guide that would help anyone begin the sport of single scull rowing. She picked up the pen name AL Jenkins for this project and wrote about her personal experience in learning to row as well as information about the history and health benefits of rowing. The short, practical book explains how anyone who is lucky enough to have access to a body of water can learn to scull. Jenkins adds:"I might not look like a college athlete out there, especially as I get in and out of the boat. But it sure is fun, and it sure is good for me. That's a winning combination. I'd love to see others pick up this sport."Her guide to sculling 'Single Scull Rowing for Beginners' is available in print and ebook formats booksellers like Amazon, or from your favorite bookstore. Explore more at www.JackWalkerPress.com.