Seeking personal essays about how we counter hate and bigotry
How do we move away from racism, classism, and otherness? If God is love, why does religion often construct otherness? How does society foster separation?
Do you have thoughts about why we marginalize "other" types of people?
Calls for Submissions
Seeking artful first-person essays up to 4000 words for an anthology that explores the quest for inclusiveness and the effects of the creation of "the other." How can we counter hate and bigotry? How can we deal with our own prejudices? Can individuals who come together with shared histories and culture celebrate that richness without fostering alienation? What happens to the other? How do we move away from racism, classism, and otherness? If God is love, why does religion often construct otherness? How does society foster separation? How do we reach across the divide and what can happen when we do? How do we celebrate and preserve our cultural histories without becoming segregationists?
To be published as print and ebook by Jack Walker Press (the XYZs anthology series). Reprints considered.
Profits to be donated to the Southern Poverty Law Center:
Submissions accepted through December 31, 2017. Working Title "Exclusion and the Other."
Find specific submission guidelines and contact information at JackWalkerPress.com
Contact
AL Jenkins
***@jackwalkerpress.com
