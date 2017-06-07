 
News By Tag
* Call For Submissions
* Creative Writing
* Personal Essay
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Mukwonago
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987

Seeking personal essays about how we counter hate and bigotry

How do we move away from racism, classism, and otherness? If God is love, why does religion often construct otherness? How does society foster separation?
 
 
final JWPLogo
final JWPLogo
MUKWONAGO, Wis. - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Do you have thoughts about why we marginalize "other" types of people?

Do you have thoughts about why we marginalize "other" types of people?

Calls for Submissions
Seeking artful first-person essays up to 4000 words for an anthology that explores the quest for inclusiveness and the effects of the creation of "the other." How can we counter hate and bigotry? How can we deal with our own prejudices? Can individuals who come together with shared histories and culture celebrate that richness without fostering alienation? What happens to the other? How do we move away from racism, classism, and otherness? If God is love, why does religion often construct otherness? How does society foster separation? How do we reach across the divide and what can happen when we do? How do we celebrate and preserve our cultural histories without becoming segregationists?

To be published as print and ebook by Jack Walker Press (the XYZs anthology series). Reprints considered.

Profits to be donated to the Southern Poverty Law Center:
Submissions accepted through December 31, 2017. Working Title "Exclusion and the Other."

Find specific submission guidelines and contact information at JackWalkerPress.com

Contact
AL Jenkins
***@jackwalkerpress.com
End
Source:
Email:***@jackwalkerpress.com Email Verified
Tags:Call For Submissions, Creative Writing, Personal Essay
Industry:Arts
Location:Mukwonago - Wisconsin - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Jack Walker Press PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share