WebSan Solutions Named Finalist for the Microsoft Modern Marketing Innovation Award

 
 
TORONTO - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Microsoft Canada has announced today that it has named WebSan Solutions Inc., a cloud Microsoft Dynamics Certified Partner and IT consulting and solutions provider, a finalist for the Modern Marketing Innovation Award of the 2017 Microsoft IMPACT Awards.

The Microsoft IMPACT Awards celebrate innovation in technology recognizing the outstanding work partners do to deliver virtually seamless solutions to customers. The IMPACT Awards showcase the excellence and innovation within the Canadian Partner community.

This year's group of finalists are recognized for using modern marketing practices to effectively and efficiently acquire, convert and retain customers where this year's theme focuses on the impact and value of digital transformation.

Microsoft IMPACT Award winners and finalists will be recognized at the IMPACT Awards Finalist Dinner of the Microsoft Inspire event on July 9, 2017 in Washington, D.C. A listing of all winners and finalists will be posted on www.microsoft.com/en-ca/sites/impact-awards.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the finalists of the Microsoft Modern Marketing Innovation Award," says Andrew King, Managing Director at WebSan Solutions Inc. "Being on this list is a testament to the hard work we bring not only to our strategic and unique marketing efforts but also towards understanding how digital content impacts lead generation and product perception."

About WebSan Solutions Inc.

WebSan Solutions Inc. is a multi-award winning company recognized for its top-notch customer service and software solutions. WebSan Solutions is a Microsoft Dynamics Certified Partner and IT consulting and solutions provider. As the Largest Hosting Provider for Microsoft Dynamics in Canada with over a decade of experience in Enterprise Software solutions, online business and financial accounting software, the experts at WebSan Solutions know how to help you transform your business.

For more information, visit http://www.websan.com/

Natalie Williams
***@websan.com
Source:www.websan.com
Email:***@websan.com Email Verified
