Microsoft Canada Announces 2017 IMPACT Award Winners

WebSan Solutions Inc. chosen as award winner of the Modern Marketing Innovation Award
 
 
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Microsoft Canada is delighted to announce the 2017 IMPACT Awards winners. The awards took place on July 9th at the Marriott Hotel, Washington DC as part of Inspire, formerly called Worldwide Partner Conference (WPC). The annual event now in its 14th year celebrates outstanding achievement across Microsoft's community of partners, system integrators and service providers who are committed to the pursuit of quality and innovation.

Microsoft has worked closely with all partners on a wide range of customer solutions and business propositions. A number of the finalists chosen have showed their confidence and commitment to the partnership by leveraging Microsoft cloud offerings.

"In this mobile-first, cloud-first era it's an exciting time to be a Microsoft partner in Canada," said Andrew King, Managing Director of WebSan Solutions Inc. "We are honoured to be chosen as one of the winners for Microsoft Canada's IMPACT Awards and to be recognized for our accomplishments within the Canadian Partner community."

Winners are invited to an exclusive awards dinner hosted by the Microsoft Executive Team, providing a unique opportunity to network with executives and strengthen relationships with Microsoft business groups

The 2017 categories for IMPACT Awards reflect areas in which Microsoft is growing and transforming. All categories are very competitive and finalists nominated have shown a proven commitment to Microsoft by delivering outstanding performances.

Congratulations to all IMPACT Award Finalists.  For more information on Inspire please visit:  https://www.microsoft.com/en-ca/sites/impact-awards/defau...

About Inspire:

Formerly called, the Microsoft Worldwide Partner Conference (WPC), Inspire is an annual, global convergence of Microsoft's top partners. It provides partners with the opportunity to network, drive business growth and identify new profitability opportunities. This year at Microsoft Inspire, Microsoft will continue to focus on key trends that represent the most profitable models for partners.

About Microsoft Canada:

Established in 1985, Microsoft Canada Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of Microsoft Corporation (Nasdaq "MSFT") the worldwide leader in software, services and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential. Microsoft Canada provides nationwide sales, marketing, consulting and local support services in both French and English. Headquartered in Mississauga, Microsoft Canada has nine regional offices across the country dedicated to empowering people through great software - any time, any place and on any device. For more information on Microsoft Canada, please visit www.microsoft.ca.

Contact
Natalie Williams
***@websan.com
End
Source:Microsoft
Email:***@websan.com
