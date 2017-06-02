News By Tag
New book titled "What is Man" by: co-author twins Rohan and Mohan Perera
What is Man: From the World of Ro and Mo Reveals The Root of Consciousness In Humanity's Existence With Faith in God Acclaimed co-author twins Rohan and Mohan Perera bring the meaning of life to a new level of understanding.
The Perera brothers have come from a journey through struggles and obstacles most people cannot imagine. "The research began long before we ever thought of writing a book," said the authors during a recent interview, "…from around the time we absconded from the boarding school at the age of eleven with three other kids to the forest and pray God to take us away from what we felt then a senseless contradictory existence."
All of their lives Ro and Mo have been together enabling each to observe, through the teaching of Jesus as well as other theological persuasions, just what is the spiritual mind, the physical existence and what role God has in our existence. "Many of our friends and collogues remarked about our oneness, though most of them were quite averse to it. We understood oneness, people saw that in us, but most of them didn't comprehend it while others hated it and ridicule it. But for those who are inspired by us, we want to encourage them," said the authors.
When asked, "What are your goals and intentions with What is Man?" The authors replied, "Our goals are to do whatever the spirit inspires us to do that we are able to do mentally, physically and financially. What is Man has been our childhood quest, and now the only motivation is to publish the route map for another."
Further information can be obtained on the author's website: http://www.roandmo.net/
ABOUT THE AUTHORS: Rohan and Mohan Perera are siblings from Sri Lanka. They pursued an education in England, studying science and biochemistry at Hounslow College, chemical engineering at Surrey University, and psychiatric and general nursing at Lister and Fairfield Schools of Nursing.
Title: What is Man: From the World of Ro and Mo
Author: Rohan and Mohan Perera
Publisher: CreateSpace
ISBN: 978-1540650306
Pages: 146
Genre: Non-fiction, spirituality
