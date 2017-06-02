News By Tag
St. Louis' Largest Free Business Networking Event "Network-A-Thon" June 22
Biggest event of the year runs from 4pm to 8pm at Coachlite Skate Center
Some 500 persons are expected to attend the event that includes 13 targeted networking groups, free food, free gourmet coffee, a cash bar, music, a photo booth, and attendance prizes. The event also features an opportunity for businesses to recycle their paper waste with endless shredding and donate slightly used shoes to help those less fortunate.
"This is our way of giving back to the community," said Mark Brimer, General Manager of Office Supply Solutions. "The Network-A-Thon is now in its third year and each year it gets bigger and better. It is a great way for business executives to make new connections and, at the same time, have some fun. They can also help others with our shoe donation program. We invite all companies in the St. Louis area to send a representative and enjoy this special annual event."
The Network-A-Thon is not a skating event. Registration is free at http://networkathon.com or by calling Office Supply Solutions at 314-227-6771.
