 
News By Tag
* Networkathon
* St. Louis Networking
* Office Supply Solutions
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432


St. Louis' Largest Free Business Networking Event "Network-A-Thon" June 22

Biggest event of the year runs from 4pm to 8pm at Coachlite Skate Center
 
 
St. Louis Network-A-Thon June 22
St. Louis Network-A-Thon June 22
ST. LOUIS - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- St. Louis' largest, free, annual networking event, Network-A-Thon 2017, will be held 4pm to 8pm, Thursday, June 22, 2017 at the Coachlite Skate Center, 3754 Pennridge Dr. in Bridgeton. The event is hosted by Office Supply Solutions.

Some 500 persons are expected to attend the event that includes 13 targeted networking groups, free food, free gourmet coffee, a cash bar, music, a photo booth, and attendance prizes. The event also features an opportunity for businesses to recycle their paper waste with endless shredding and donate slightly used shoes to help those less fortunate.

"This is our way of giving back to the community," said Mark Brimer, General Manager of Office Supply Solutions. "The Network-A-Thon is now in its third year and each year it gets bigger and better. It is a great way for business executives to make new connections and, at the same time, have some fun. They can also help others with our shoe donation program. We invite all companies in the St. Louis area to send a representative and enjoy this special annual event."

The Network-A-Thon is not a skating event. Registration is free at http://networkathon.com or by calling Office Supply Solutions at 314-227-6771.
End
Source:Office Supply Solutions
Email:***@solomonturner.com Email Verified
Tags:Networkathon, St. Louis Networking, Office Supply Solutions
Industry:Business
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
solomon/turner News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share