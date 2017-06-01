 
Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
7654321

GovComm's Microwave Vehicle Detection Systems (MVDS) Added to FDOT Approved Product List

The Florida Department of Transportation's Traffic Engineering & Research Laboratory Certified GovComm's Microwave Vehicle Detection Systems, Clearing the Way for Installation on Florida's Turnpike, Interstate Highways, State and Arterial Motorways.
 
 
MIAMI - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- After extensive development and rigorous testing, GovComm's Microwave Vehicle Detection Systems (MVDS) have been certified for roadside deployment by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).

Deployment of the company's MVDS in Florida will facilitate the state's traffic management network's ability to seamlessly share traffic data and statistics among governmental agencies and departments that benefit from consolidated traffic intelligence and provide better coordination in routine and emergency conditions.  The network will also gain from GovComm's proven track-record of providing outstanding equipment, customer support and service.

On gaining FDOT approval, GovComm's president, Craig Waltzer, commented, "The APL only lists traffic control products from vendors that have demonstrated the ability to meet FDOT Acceptable Quality System Standards. We are extremely proud to have independently developed an application interface that met all FDOT requirements for APL listing and fortunate to have the management and back office to support this endeavor.  This listing validates the robustness of our detection systems and further strengthens our resolve to lead innovation in radar technology."

FDOT's Traffic Engineering & Research Laboratory (TERL) supports their district offices with technical evaluations of transportation devices, standards, specifications, and research to ensure a safe, uniform and efficient highway system.  GovComm microwave sensors were approved after successful evaluation against the rigorous and comprehensive requirements of FDOT's Specification 660, and after meeting all the compatibility requirements for use with the agency's SunGuide® system which manages and maintains the state's Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS).

About GovComm

GovComm is a world leader in intelligent transportation system development, manufacturing, integration and network security. GovComm's ITS equipment and services are marketed to federal and state departments of transportation, municipal government agencies and qualified ITS contractors.

GovComm ITS equipment is ISO 9001 manufactured and developed, then laboratory tested ensuring that a series of standards that define, establish and maintain an effective quality assurance system is in place to guarantee our customers receive the highest quality products existing in the market.

For more information on GovComm, Inc. please visit: www.GovComm.us

Contact
Craig Waltzer
305-937-2000
cwaltzer@govcomm.us
