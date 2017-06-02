Utility Saving Expert Announces Funeral Plan Comparison Service, Countering Rising "Cost of Death"

With the average cost of funerals soaring to over £4000, many families are left not only bereaved, but severely out of pocket. However, the leading UK website UtilitySavingExpert.com is today announcing the launch of its ground-breaking funeral plan comparison service – allowing anyone to select the most affordable and comprehensive prepaid funeral package, and ensure their legacy doesn't leave family in debt.