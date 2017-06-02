Utility Saving Expert Announces Funeral Plan Comparison Service, Countering Rising "Cost of Death"

Country(s)
With the average cost of funerals soaring to over £4000, many families are left not only bereaved, but severely out of pocket. However, the leading UK website UtilitySavingExpert.com is today announcing the launch of its ground-breaking funeral plan comparison service – allowing anyone to select the most affordable and comprehensive prepaid funeral package, and ensure their legacy doesn't leave family in debt.
LONDON, British IOT - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Recent statistics have showed an alarming upward trend in funeral costs, with the average burial/cremation and service now sitting at over £4,000 (skewing to over £18,000 in some affluent areas). It's no surprise that millions of Brits are now opting to pre-pay their funerals through the myriad of funeral plans on the market.
But there's a lot of options to navigate, with seemingly endless inclusions and pricing models. Doing what it's known best for in the utilities and insurance world, UtilitySavingExpert.com is today announcing its new funeral plan comparison service.
In just a few clicks, anyone can input life-specific information, see a range of suitable funeral plans and sign up – locking in their funeral at today's prices.
"It's about so much more than simply prepaying your funeral at today's market rates," explains Chris Richards, a renowned social entrepreneur and founder of Utility Saving Expert. "It's about making those uncomfortable decisions while you're still alive, tailoring your funeral to your wishes and removing the stress/financial burden from your family when your death finally comes. The bottom line is that, with costs rising so sharply, many unprepared families find themselves going into debt just to afford a loved one's funeral."
Continuing, "Anyone can now give their family that final gift of peace of mind, while taking an active decision in deciding what type of funeral they want, what will happen to their remains, what kind of plot/headstone they'll have and even how many funeral cars will be in attendance. This is their option to retain control and ensure that their death isn't the catalyst for financial burden and stress on their loved ones."
Funeral plans can be paid for upfront, over monthly instalments until the policy holder reaches the age of 90, and even via social assistance for eligible individuals.
"The whole system is designed to make your funeral a manageable expense while you're still alive, rather than a sudden, upfront shock for your family when they're trying to come to terms with your death. It's the product you'll never get to use while alive, but it will leave a legacy nobody will ever forget," Richards adds.
About the Company:
Utilitysavingexpert.com ltd. was established in 2014 by social entrepreneur Chris Richards drawing on his experience with third sector not-for-profit organisations, specialising in helping people in debt with Local Authorities. Recognising that the majority of people helped were spending significant amounts on their utility bills, Chris wanted to do something to reduce the burden of unnecessarily high utility bills.
Utility Saving Expert started life as an energy comparison site however, strong positive feedback from those using the site showed there was a demand to expand the site into a more comprehensive price comparison website, focussing on areas where savings could be made.
With a strong social background, many of the users of our site are referred to us by Housing Associations, Charities and even Councils to help our clients get better deals on everything from energy to life insurance.
