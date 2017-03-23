Socially-Conscious Comparison Site, UtilitySavingExpert.com, Now Saves Users Money on Insurance

Founded by social entrepreneur, Chris Richards, UtilitySavingExpert.com officially announces its relaunch, bringing UK consumers a new range of car, home, life and pet insurance tools. At a time when the Government announces fierce increases in Insurance Premium Tax, and millions of "just-about-managing" families prepare for rapid increases in their utility bills, the socially-driven comparison website also steps up its game to help people uncover savings they didn't know existed.