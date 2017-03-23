Country(s)
Socially-Conscious Comparison Site, UtilitySavingExpert.com, Now Saves Users Money on Insurance
Founded by social entrepreneur, Chris Richards, UtilitySavingExpert.com officially announces its relaunch, bringing UK consumers a new range of car, home, life and pet insurance tools. At a time when the Government announces fierce increases in Insurance Premium Tax, and millions of "just-about-managing" families prepare for rapid increases in their utility bills, the socially-driven comparison website also steps up its game to help people uncover savings they didn't know existed.
United Kingdom – Having already built solid relationships with local authorities and public service institutions through his founding of a council tax mediation service, social entrepreneur Chris Richards became acutely aware that millions of JAMS (those who are "just-about-
This inspired Richards to launch UtilitySavingExpert.com, with the goal of providing a truly-impartial comparison service that also offers wider tools and resources to help everyone save on their bills. It was an overwhelming success.
Three years later, Richards and his team are preparing for the exciting relaunch of the service, now adding car, pet, life and home insurance comparison to their menu of offerings.
"Energy costs have been on the rise now for almost a decade, and most consumers are not aware that they're drastically over-spending,"
It comes at a time when insurance products are pricing many out of the market. For example, Chancellor Philip Hammond recently announced plans to increase Insurance Premium Tax to 12%, which will force millions of policy holders to fork out more cash, with no perceived added value. It's something Richards and his team want to help people throttle.
"Everything we do is underpinned with the importance of social, fiscal and moral responsibility. We're not just a comparison site, but a portal to help people increase the spending power of their income, avoid corporate price hikes and ensure their monthly outgoings remain manageable. That's why we're different; it's so much more than just scouring insurers or utility companies for the cheapest rate," he adds.
And it's not all for profit, either. In fact, the company gives 10% of all profits to fuel poverty-related charities. It's a bold mandate.
About the Company:
Utilitysavingexpert.com ltd. was established in 2014 by social entrepreneur Chris Richards drawing on his experience with third sector not-for-profit organisations, specialising in helping people in debt with Local Authorities. Recognising that the majority of people helped were spending significant amounts on their utility bills, Chris wanted to do something to reduce the burden of unnecessarily high utility bills.
Utility Saving Expert started life as an energy comparison site however, strong positive feedback from those using the site showed there was a demand to expand the site into a more comprehensive price comparison website, focussing on areas where savings could be made.
With a strong social background, many of the users of our site are referred to us by Housing Associations, Charities and even Councils to help our clients get better deals on everything from energy to life insurance.
