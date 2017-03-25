Country(s)
UtilitySavingExpert.com Revs Up New Motor Trade Insurance Service
In the wake of what can only be described as a largely mysterious rise in Insurance Premium Tax, UtilitySavingExpert.com launches a new service to help those in the motor trade compare policies, save money and ultimately offset more than their carbon. It's yet another service offered by the socially-conscious firm, used from coast to coast for home, auto, life and business insurance.
CHELTENHAM, England - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- While the tabloids love talking about "stealth tax" when referring to the recent rise of Insurance Premium Tax to 12%, those in the motor trade see it as more than a headline; it's yet another haircut off their bottom line that unnecessarily harms profits.
As a socially-conscious entrepreneur, Chris Richards and his team at UtilitySavingExpert.com haven't let the problems go ignored. In fact, today they are thrilled to announce the launch of a new service to help those in the motor trade fight back.
It comes in the form of a one-stop online portal that allows managers and business owners to fill in one simple form, and get a range of quotes from the nation's reputable insurance companies, and ultimately save money without sacrificing coverage.
"We see it as a way to offset the IPT," explains Chris Richards, who has spent years founding and growing firms with a strong social and moral compass. "Most are unaware of the high levels of coverage those in the motor trade require. Of course, their own vehicles require coverage but, as soon as a customer's car enters their premises and care, they too must fall under the business's policy. Constructing and comparing policies is very tough and time-consuming, so we've solved it by offering everything through one form and one 'quote' button."
Continuing, "Demand for this type of insurance is surging, year on year. The policies we offer quotes for cover all features: road risk, third party, fire and theft, liability (public, employer and product) and a host of others. And it's not just motor trade insurance on offer, either – we compare home, auto, life insurance and a host of other industry-specific requirements. And of course, it's all done with ethics and social responsibility at the core."
The company's mandate also stretches to the benefit of third parties. For example, 10% of all profits are donated to charities working to tackle fuel deprivation around the world.
To learn more about UtilitySavingExpert.com's motor trade coverage, or their other policy types, visit: http://www.utilitysavingexpert.com.
About the Company:
Utilitysavingexpert.com ltd. was established in 2014 by social entrepreneur Chris Richards drawing on his experience with third sector not-for-profit organisations, specialising in helping people in debt with Local Authorities. Recognising that the majority of people helped were spending significant amounts on their utility bills, Chris wanted to do something to reduce the burden of unnecessarily high utility bills.
Utility Saving Expert started life as an energy comparison site; however, strong positive feedback from those using the site showed there was a demand to expand the site into a more comprehensive price comparison website, focussing on areas where savings could be made.
With a strong social background, many of the users of our site are referred to us by Housing Associations, Charities and even Councils to help our clients get better deals on everything from energy to life insurance.
