UtilitySavingExpert.com Revs Up New Motor Trade Insurance Service

In the wake of what can only be described as a largely mysterious rise in Insurance Premium Tax, UtilitySavingExpert.com launches a new service to help those in the motor trade compare policies, save money and ultimately offset more than their carbon. It's yet another service offered by the socially-conscious firm, used from coast to coast for home, auto, life and business insurance.