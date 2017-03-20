As First Utility Hike Rates 9.7%, UtilitySavingExpert.com Invites Affected to Switch Providers The fully-independent, socially-conscious comparison website urges First Utility customers to use their simple suite of tools to find a better rate, avoid overpaying and make the switch before they lose up to £105.60 a year. "There's no reason not to", says UtilitySavingExpert.com founder, Chris Richards. CHELTENHAM, England - March 26, 2017 - PRLog -- United Kingdom – As if living wasn't expensive enough, up to 900,000



Richards is something of a maverick in the UK business community; a socially-conscious entrepreneur who made his name through the launch of a council tax mediation service. In 2014, building on the relationships he fostered, Richards launched UtilitySavingExpert.com. It's the UK's first 100% independent utility comparison website, with a bold social and moral mandate.



Richards makes the call as First Utility struggle to keep up with a 22% rise in regulatory and wholesale costs, sparking what has become a PR disaster for the company by admitting that a portion of these costs will need to be passed along to consumers.



"The bottom line is that First Utility have likely been monitoring price increases for many years and, rather than be seen to gradually increase rates year-on-year, have waited until now to announce and clean up after a naturally-condemned single, shocking rate increase," explains Richards. "We want consumers to know that they don't have to put up with this – that there's other options out there for them with fairer, more responsible pricing models."



Continuing, "Our website is a one-stop, free-to-use portal they can use to shop rates across all major utility providers, access a suite of other tools and resources, and ultimately put their hard-earned cash to better use. In short, we are openly calling on all First Utility customers to visit us without delay, compare prices and switch before it's too late."



Time is rapidly running out for affected customers. They, and anyone else looking to save on utilities and insurance products, should visit the Utility Saving Expert website as soon as possible:



About the Company:



Ltd. was established in 2014 by social entrepreneur Chris Richards drawing on his experience with third sector not-for-profit organisations, specialising in helping people in debt with Local Authorities. Recognising that the majority of people helped were spending significant amounts on their utility bills, Chris wanted to do something to reduce the burden of unnecessarily high utility bills.



Utility Saving Expert started life as an energy comparison site however, strong positive feedback from those using the site showed there was a demand to expand the site into a more comprehensive price comparison website, focussing on areas where savings could be made.



With a strong social background, many of the users of our site are referred to us by Housing Associations, Charities and even Local Authorities to help our clients get better deals on everything from energy to life insurance.



