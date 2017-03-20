UtilitySavingExpert.com Announces Motor Fleet Insurance Comparison Service, in Wake of IPT Hike

After the autumn announcement by Chancellor Philip Hammond that Insurance Premium Tax would be increased to 12%, the socially-conscious website now offers a policy comparison tool built specifically for business motor fleet owners. Its goal is to help businesses find the cheapest rate, absorb the IPT tax increase through savings elsewhere and ensure their net profits are not affected by confusing Government policy.