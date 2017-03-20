Country(s)
UtilitySavingExpert.com Announces Motor Fleet Insurance Comparison Service, in Wake of IPT Hike
After the autumn announcement by Chancellor Philip Hammond that Insurance Premium Tax would be increased to 12%, the socially-conscious website now offers a policy comparison tool built specifically for business motor fleet owners. Its goal is to help businesses find the cheapest rate, absorb the IPT tax increase through savings elsewhere and ensure their net profits are not affected by confusing Government policy.
CHELTENHAM, England - March 26, 2017 - PRLog -- United Kingdom – As a business owner himself, socially-conscious entrepreneur, Chris Richards, understands that every penny must be used wisely. It's a philosophy that Richards embodied with his council tax mediation company, a non-profit project that made him a name synonymous with ethics and moral responsibility.
In 2014, Richards launched UtilitySavingExpert.com, tasked with helping UK consumers compare energy companies and ensure their hard-earned cash stretches as far as possible. Following the recent announcement of the Government's plans to increase Insurance Premium Tax to 12%, the site has launched a service dedicated to motor fleet operators.
"This increase is going to heavily jack costs for businesses operating fleets of motor vehicles, when insurance renewal time comes," explains Richards. "While it only equates to £10 for the average car owner, businesses with large fleets of diverse vehicles are going to see a big difference to their balance sheet. The new Motor Fleet Insurance comparison tool allows these businesses to get a broad view of prices across all insurers, and ensure their core premium is as cheap yet effective as possible."
But UtilitySavingExpert.com is so much more than a comparison tool, staying true to its bold social mandate.
"We're underpinned by a desire to be socially and morally responsible;
To compare prices on motor fleet insurance, as well as a range of other utilities and insurance products, visit: http://www.UtilitySavingExpert.com.
10% of all profits will go toward assisting the vital work of fuel poverty-related charities.
About the Company:
Utilitysavingexpert.com Ltd. was established in 2014 by social entrepreneur Chris Richards drawing on his experience with third sector not-for-profit organisations, specialising in helping people in debt with Local Authorities. Recognising that the majority of people helped were spending significant amounts on their utility bills, Chris wanted to do something to reduce the burden of unnecessarily high utility bills.
Utility Saving Expert started life as an energy comparison site however, strong positive feedback from those using the site showed there was a demand to expand the site into a more comprehensive price comparison website, focussing on areas where savings could be made.
With a strong social background, many of the users of our site are referred to us by Housing Associations, Charities and even Councils to help our clients get better deals on everything from energy to life insurance.
