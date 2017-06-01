News By Tag
Global Specialty Insurance Market
Bharat Book Bureau provides the report on "Global Specialty Insurance Market" This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application sales market share and growth rate.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Specialty Insurance in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
UnitedHealthcare
AXA
Allianz
AIG
Tokio Marine
ACE&Chubb
China Life
XL Group
Argo Group
PICC
Munich Re
Hanover Insurance
Nationwide
CPIC
Assurant
Sompo Japan Nipponkoa
Zurich
Hudson
Ironshore
Hiscox
Manulife
RenaissanceRe Holdings
Mapfre
Selective Insurance
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Life Insurance
Property Insurance
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Commercial
Personal
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Specialty Insurance market.
Chapter 1, to describe Specialty Insurance Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Specialty Insurance, with sales, revenue, and price of Specialty Insurance, in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Specialty Insurance, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;
Chapter 12, Specialty Insurance market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Specialty Insurance sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source
