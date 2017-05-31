News By Tag
I-View Now Integration with Honeywell AlarmNet Wins 2017 Innovation Award
The Complete Solution Recognized in the Monitoring (Central Station) Category
In addition, I-View Now wll be presenting their technology with Honeywell as they battle it out in the ESX 2017 TechVision Challenge, an interactive competition held live at the Electronic Security Expo (ESX) in the Music City Center, in Nashville, TN on Tuesday, June 13.
"We are very excited to offer this service to our clients and for I-View Now to be recognized for its innovation and relationship with Honeywell" says Larry Folsom, President of I-View Now. "This integration not only saves the central monitoring stations time and money, but greatly benefits the end users as well because video verification causes priority response."
"Responding to false alarms can drain huge amounts of resources and money, not to mention trust in security systems," said Alice DeBiasio, general manager of Cloud Services, Honeywell Home and Building Technologies. "With video alarm verification, operators can avoid the guesswork, helping peace-of-mind and ensuring real security threats are being met as efficiently as possible."
Honeywell AlarmNet with I-View Now video services can help central station operators gather more information through pre-alarm video footage allowing them to look in and assess the cause and severity of an event—helping to curb false alarms and provide emergency responders with the information they need prior to arrival onsite. This is especially critical as an increasing number of police departments are providing priority response to verified alarms.
The following products are now supported by AlarmNet and are I-View Now ready:
• Performance Series HQA DVR: High quality analog DVRs provide high-resolution images without having to replace analog infrastructure using high-definition over Coax (HDoC) technology (available on nine cameras and DVRs).
• Performance Series Embedded NVR: Honeywell's IP embedded NVR gives customers more flexibility when designing customized IP video systems. Available in four, eight or 16 channel models, the embedded NVRs are compatible with Honeywell's equIP® Series and Performance Series IP cameras.
• HRGX Performance Series DVR: The HRGX embedded digital video recorder is part of Honeywell's Performance Series lineup of feature-rich cameras and DVRs providing affordable video surveillance solutions for a wide range of everyday security applications. Available in four, eight or 16 channel models.
• Honeywell Total Connect® Remote Services: Honeywell Total Connect IP cameras offer live video look-in and provide event-based video clips for real-time awareness.
No extra hardware or installation service is required for use. For more information, please call 1-800-323-4576 or visit www.honeywellvideo.com or www.totalconnecttoolkit.com.
About I-View Now:
I-View Now integrates security system signals, video sources, cloud applications, and internet connected devices (IOT) into our cloud platform with the objective of giving end users, operators, and authorized emergency responders better information to prioritize their resources.
I-View Now's genuine cloud architecture and Software as a Service (SaaS) model means there is no additional software or hardware to purchase at the edge, in the monitoring center, or for the emergency responders. Unifying these technologies and constituencies results in fewer false alarms, faster response times, and safer communities.
I-View Now is more than a patented and award-winning video verification interface. We help security dealers compete in a quickly changing market. At I-View Now we help security dealers go to market with central station video services by working with them to define markets, assemblies, creation costs, end user pricing, operator training, installer training, and sales training. When the security dealer is successful I-View Now is successful.
About Honeywell
Honeywell (www.honeywell.com)
Contact
Carie Small Richeal
I-View Now Marketing Manager
***@i-viewnow.com
