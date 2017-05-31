News By Tag
MAS and I-View Now To Demo New Integration At ESX
"We're pleased to have furthered our relationship with UTC and MAS to bring a new level of interactive experience and engagement to end users. This module creates true two-way communication between I-View Now and MASterMind. Further this level of integration facilitates robust signaling, API account building, end user alarm cancellation, and functionality that includes end user notifications with operator actions," Says Larry Folsom, President of I-View Now. "The new features will allow the end user to be alerted via multiple notification methodologies, without the need for an app or software.
Demos will be available in ESX meeting room 101D at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN on June 15 between 11:45Am and 1:15PM . Expo attendees can pre-register with I-View Now HERE (https://www.eventleaf.com/
About I-View Now
I-View Now integrates security system signals, video sources, cloud applications, and internet connected devices (IOT) into our cloud platform with the objective of giving end users, operators, and authorized emergency responders better information to prioritize their resources.
I-View Now's genuine cloud architecture and Software as a Service (SaaS) model means there is no additional software or hardware to purchase at the edge, in the monitoring center, or for the emergency responders. Unifying these technologies and constituencies results in fewer false alarms, faster response times, and safer communities.
I-View Now is more than a patented and award-winning video verification interface. We help security dealers compete in a quickly changing market. At I-View Now we help security dealers go to market with central station video services by working with them to define markets, assemblies, creation costs, end user pricing, operator training, installer training, and sales training. When the security dealer is successful I-View Now is successful.
About MAS
MAS is the provider of the world's preeminent security automation software, MASterMind. The MASterMind platform provides a fully integrated, enterprise solution for monitored, security service providers and proprietary central stations. Deployed in leading central stations and Fortune 500 companies around the world, MASterMind is renowned for its unique auto-sensing redundancy, proven reliability, scalability, and high-volume processing power. More information can be found at www.masmonitoring.com .
Contact
Carie Small Richeal
I-View Now Marketing Manager
***@i-viewnow.com
