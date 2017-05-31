 
News By Tag
* Security Industry
* Alarm Systems
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Las Vegas
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
654321
May 2017
31


MAS and I-View Now To Demo New Integration At ESX

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Security Industry
Alarm Systems

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Las Vegas - Nevada - US

LAS VEGAS - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- I-View Now announces demonstrations of the two way signal module at ESX 2017 in Nashville on June 15th. Last month, MAS and I-View Now performed joint live demos at the MAS Users Conference of the jointly developed MASterMind / I-View Now signal module which will be available this summer.

"We're pleased to have furthered our relationship with UTC and MAS to bring a new level of interactive experience and engagement to end users. This module creates true two-way communication between I-View Now and MASterMind. Further this level of integration facilitates robust signaling, API account building, end user alarm cancellation, and functionality that includes end user notifications with operator actions," Says Larry Folsom, President of I-View Now. "The new features will allow the end user to be alerted via multiple notification methodologies, without the need for an app or software.

Demos will be available in ESX meeting room 101D at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN on June 15 between 11:45Am and 1:15PM . Expo attendees can pre-register with I-View Now HERE (https://www.eventleaf.com/Attendee/Attendee/Registration?...) to reserve a timeslot.

About I-View Now

I-View Now integrates security system signals, video sources, cloud applications, and internet connected devices (IOT) into our cloud platform with the objective of giving end users, operators, and authorized emergency responders better information to prioritize their resources.

I-View Now's genuine cloud architecture and Software as a Service (SaaS) model means there is no additional software or hardware to purchase at the edge, in the monitoring center, or for the emergency responders. Unifying these technologies and constituencies results in fewer false alarms, faster response times, and safer communities.

I-View Now is more than a patented and award-winning video verification interface. We help security dealers compete in a quickly changing market. At I-View Now we help security dealers go to market with central station video services by working with them to define markets, assemblies, creation costs, end user pricing, operator training, installer training, and sales training. When the security dealer is successful I-View Now is successful.

About MAS

MAS is the provider of the world's preeminent security automation software, MASterMind. The MASterMind platform provides a fully integrated, enterprise solution for monitored, security service providers and proprietary central stations. Deployed in leading central stations and Fortune 500 companies around the world, MASterMind is renowned for its unique auto-sensing redundancy, proven reliability, scalability, and high-volume processing power. More information can be found at www.masmonitoring.com .

Contact
Carie Small Richeal
I-View Now Marketing Manager
***@i-viewnow.com
End
Source:
Email:***@i-viewnow.com Email Verified
Tags:Security Industry, Alarm Systems
Industry:Technology
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
I-View Now PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share