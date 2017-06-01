 
I-View Now Announces Partnership With Digital Barriers

Integration Will Include Analytics To Video Verification Process
 
 
LAS VEGAS - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- I-View Now is pleased to announce a new partnership with Digital Barriers, the specialist provider of visually intelligent solutions to the global surveillance, security and safety markets. At completion, the integration will process all video clips processed by I-View Now with the Digital Barriers video analytic in real time.  This brings a new level of intelligence to all alarms and video processed by the I-View Now central station video platform.  Additionally, all video viewed by the operator and the end user will have bounding boxes, from the meta data generated by the process, to better see the changes that caused the alarm.

"We are very excited about this partnership and the endeavor to bring our leading analytic services to the I-View Now Video Alarm Verification process," says Mark Patrick, Chief Technology Officer at Digital Barriers.

"We believe this relationship with Digital Barriers presents significant opportunities to provide our dealers with industry-leading analytic technology to further reduce false alarms and prioritize alarm processing with the knowledge of human presence," says Larry Folsom, President of I-View Now. "This will greatly benefit central monitoring stations as it will reduce or eliminate operator handling of false alarms."

The first phase of the integration is projected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2017.

About I-View Now

I-View Now integrates security system signals, video sources, cloud applications, and internet connected devices (IOT) into our cloud platform with the objective of giving end users, operators, and authorized emergency responders better information to prioritize their resources.

I-View Now's genuine cloud architecture and Software as a Service (SaaS) model means there is no additional software or hardware to purchase at the edge, in the monitoring center, or for the emergency responders. Unifying these technologies and constituencies results in fewer false alarms, faster response times, and safer communities.

I-View Now is more than a patented and award-winning video verification interface. We help security dealers compete in a quickly changing market. At I-View Now we help security dealers go to market with central station video services by working with them to define markets, assemblies, creation costs, end user pricing, operator training, installer training, and sales training. When the security dealer is successful I-View Now is successful. http://i-viewnow.com/

About Digital Barriers

Digital Barriers (digitalbarriers.com) provides visually intelligent solutions to the global surveillance, security and safety markets, delivering zero-latency streaming and analysis of secure video and related intelligence over wireless networks, including cellular, satellite, IP mesh and cloud, utilizing significantly less bandwidth than standard technologies. The Group's rapidly-installed fixed and mobile solutions for covert, remote and wide-area deployments, as well as vehicle and body-worn applications, have been sold into more than fifty countries, and have been proven in some of the world's most demanding operational environments. The Group also provides advanced video content analysis and body scanning to identify safety concerns and threats in real-time. http://www.digitalbarriers.com/

