I-View Now Announces Partnership With Digital Barriers
Integration Will Include Analytics To Video Verification Process
"We are very excited about this partnership and the endeavor to bring our leading analytic services to the I-View Now Video Alarm Verification process," says Mark Patrick, Chief Technology Officer at Digital Barriers.
"We believe this relationship with Digital Barriers presents significant opportunities to provide our dealers with industry-leading analytic technology to further reduce false alarms and prioritize alarm processing with the knowledge of human presence," says Larry Folsom, President of I-View Now. "This will greatly benefit central monitoring stations as it will reduce or eliminate operator handling of false alarms."
The first phase of the integration is projected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2017.
About I-View Now
I-View Now integrates security system signals, video sources, cloud applications, and internet connected devices (IOT) into our cloud platform with the objective of giving end users, operators, and authorized emergency responders better information to prioritize their resources.
I-View Now's genuine cloud architecture and Software as a Service (SaaS) model means there is no additional software or hardware to purchase at the edge, in the monitoring center, or for the emergency responders. Unifying these technologies and constituencies results in fewer false alarms, faster response times, and safer communities.
I-View Now is more than a patented and award-winning video verification interface. We help security dealers compete in a quickly changing market. At I-View Now we help security dealers go to market with central station video services by working with them to define markets, assemblies, creation costs, end user pricing, operator training, installer training, and sales training. When the security dealer is successful I-View Now is successful. http://i-viewnow.com/
About Digital Barriers
Digital Barriers (digitalbarriers.com)
