News By Tag
* Ecc
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Two Ehrenstein Charbonneau Calderin Founding Members Nominated as Legal Luminaries
Finalists are selected based on the number of nominations received for each attorney. Attorneys with the highest number of nominations will become finalists. The nomination process closes on June 9.
Calderín is a finalist in the Bankruptcy & Restructuring category. She is nominated for her work with debtors, committees, secured creditors, and purchasers of assets in the areas of bankruptcy, insolvency and restructuring in both in-court and out of court proceedings. Calderín also serves as a court-appointed fiduciary and was appointed a panel trustee for the Department of Justice's United States Trustee Program in 2011, where she supervises and administers bankruptcy cases in the Southern District of Florida.
Charbonneau, who is also the managing partner of the firm, is a finalist in the Bankruptcy & Restructuring category. He is nominated for his concentration in troubled loan workouts, business restructuring, and dispute resolution and insolvency matters. Additionally, Charbonneau has vast experience representing statutory committees, including creditors' committees and funds purchasing distressed debt.
Nominations can be submitted to the Dade County Bar Association at http://www.dadecountybar.org/
About Ehrenstein Charbonneau Calderin
Ehrenstein Charbonneau Calderin is a law firm based in Miami, Florida. The firm and its attorneys serve their clients in the areas of business restructuring, dispute resolution and real estate.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse