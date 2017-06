Formation of Resilience2020 Inc Announced

Entity aimed to deploy new resilience services beginning 3Q2017.

--resilience2020 Inc will leverage existing standards, knowledge, and publicly available collateral and artifacts to increase resilience awareness and engagement. The company will focus in 2017 on ideating and defining a resilience solution framework that incorporates both existing processes and technology and those that are on the near horizon.Outline of resilience2020:1. Name: resilience2020 Inc2. Locations: Milwaukee, St.Louis, New Haven, Boston USA3. Principal Business: Awareness, education, mentoring, solution ideation and entertainment4. Date of Incorporation:October 11, 20165. State of Incorporation:Wyoming, USA6. Directors in Charge and Members of the Board:a. Robert L Baunoch Jr, President, CEO and Chairmanb. Keith G Hallin, Vice-Chairmanc. Teresa J Yasevac, Secretary and Press Officerd. Marilyn S Baunoch, Treasurere. Lyn S Catlin, Member of the Boardresilience2020 Inc is focused on increasing resilience awareness, providing education and mentoring services, and ideating and incubating solutions to unlock the potential of global resilience. Our vision of a resilient world is grounded in our "resilience2020 Manifesto." We are driven by a passion to enable a more equitable and accessible distribution of resilience knowledge to drive a new era of resilience development, growth and readiness. Working with our partners we are committed to delivering solutions that break through today's resilience barrier and to leaving the world better than we found it. Join the movement. Prepare Now.Learn more at https://www.resilience2020inc.com