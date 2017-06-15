News By Tag
Resilience Genome Project Announced
Project to capture and share resilience related data, process and knowledge to enable global resilience announced.
Robert L Baunoch Jr, Chairman, reinforced resilience2020 Inc.'s commitment to enable simplification of, and access to, global resilience data, process and knowledge.
Resilience Genome is a resilience2020 Inc. sponsored crowdfunded initiative to create an evergreen sustainable resilience knowledge superset.
The Genome will consist of globally accessible cloud based repositories for resilience data, process and knowledge. The project will use a high velocity approach to capture existing collateral and artifacts. Preliminary work has been completed on defining the initial objectives for 2017 and the target respositories and tools.
Making the "what" available to all and leaving the "how" available to the market insures an equitable distribution of knowledge and empowers market forces to drive innovation and excellence.
resilience2020 Inc. will make the deliverables created under the Resilience GenomeTM initiative available in real time under Creative Commons licensing for commercial and non-commercial use.
The Resilience Genome team will be focused on execution to leverage what knowledge exists now while creating an agile knowledge framework that enables global participation in maintaining and sustaining the knowledge set. The initiative will be coordinated out of Milwaukee but use a virtual project team to encourage global participation in gathering, organizing and disseminating knowledge.
Creative Commons is a global nonprofit organization that enables sharing and reuse of creativity and knowledge through the provision of free legal tools.
resilience2020 Inc. is focused on increasing resilience awareness, providing education and mentoring services, and ideating solutions to unlock the potential of global resilience efforts. Our vision of a resilient world is grounded in our "resilience2020 ManifestoTM." We are driven by a passion to enable a more equitable and accessible distribution of resilience knowledge to drive a new era of resilience development, growth and readiness. Working with our partners we are committed to delivering solutions that break through today's resilience barrier and to leaving the world better than we found it. Join the MovementTM. Prepare NowTM.
Learn more at https://www.resilience2020.online
Watch for our next release scheduled for week of June 26, 2017.
