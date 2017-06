resilience2020 Inc. Manifesto Publication Announced

"resilience2020 Manifesto" is a "Call to Action" for a dysfunctional resilience marketplace.

Ms Teresa Yasevac, Board Secretary & Press Officer

***@resilience2020inc.com Ms Teresa Yasevac, Board Secretary & Press Officer

-- resilience2020 Inc. announces the publication of their "resilience2020 Manifesto" scheduled for mid-summer 2017.Placing "humans first" it lays the foundation for a market focused on creating solutions that are simple to use, feature rapid deployment and reduce the preparation cycle from years to months.resilience2020 Inc. is focused on increasing resilience awareness, providing education and mentoring services, and ideating solutions to unlock the potential of global resilience efforts. Our vision of a resilient world is grounded in our "resilience2020 manifesto." We are driven by a passion to enable a more equitable and accessible distribution of resilience knowledge to drive a new era of resilience development, growth and readiness. Working with our partners we are committed to delivering solutions that break through today's resilience barrier and to leaving the world better than we found it.Join the movement. Prepare Now.Learn more at https://www.resilience2020.online