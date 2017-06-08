 
June 2017





resilience2020 Inc. Manifesto Publication Announced

"resilience2020 Manifesto" is a "Call to Action" for a dysfunctional resilience marketplace.
 
BOSTON - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- resilience2020 Inc. announces the publication of their "resilience2020 Manifesto" scheduled for mid-summer 2017.

Robert L Baunoch Jr, author of the" Manifesto", calls it a "Call to Action" for a resilience marketplace that has in many cases failed to fulfill the expectations of its customers and stakeholders.

Placing "humans first" it lays the foundation for a market focused on creating solutions that are simple to use, feature rapid deployment and reduce the preparation cycle from years to months.

Watch for our next press release the week of June 19th, 2017.

resilience2020 Inc. is focused on increasing resilience awareness, providing education and mentoring services, and ideating solutions to unlock the potential of global resilience efforts. Our vision of a resilient world is grounded in our "resilience2020 manifesto." We are driven by a passion to enable a more equitable and accessible distribution of resilience knowledge to drive a new era of resilience development, growth and readiness. Working with our partners we are committed to delivering solutions that break through today's resilience barrier and to leaving the world better than we found it.

Join the movement. Prepare Now.

Learn more at https://www.resilience2020.online

