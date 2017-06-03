News By Tag
resilience2020 Inc Website Launch Announced
First step in resilience2020's mission to unlock potential of global resilience.
The website offers quick and easy access to essential information that highlights the Company's innovative vision of resilience and its initiatives and services.
The new website has a clean uncluttered design and rich content focused on the Company's mission to unlock the potential of global resilience. The new website is live today, June 09, 2017 and is located at https://www.resilience2020.online
Robert L Baunoch Jr, Chairman stated "We are excited about our new website launch and the vision it provides of our disruptive approach to resilience."
The site will provide a platform for stakeholders, investors, partners and media to better understand the vision, mission, goals and objectives of resilience2020 Inc. over the next 18 months.
The resilience2020 Inc. website will be updated on a regular basis as well as many other related web and social media sites. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for direct emails from the Company at https://www.resilience2020.online/
About resilience2020 Inc.
resilience2020 Inc. is focused on increasing resilience awareness, providing education and mentoring services, and ideating solutions to unlock the potential of global resilience efforts. Our vision of a resilient world is grounded in our "resilience2020 Manifesto." We are driven by a passion to enable a more equitable and accessible distribution of resilience knowledge to drive a new era of resilience development, growth and readiness. Working with our partners, we are committed to delivering solutions that break through today's resilience barrier and to leaving the world better than we found it. Join the movement. Prepare Now.
Learn more at https://www.resilience2020.online
Watch for our next release scheduled for 06/12/17.
Contact
Ms Teresa Yasevac, Board Secretary & Press Officer
***@resilience2020inc.com
