News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Great American Solar Eclipse is coming
Learn all about it on Tellico Village Broadcasting's series Tellico Village Naturally from resident Tellico Village astronomer Roy Morrow
These and other questions are answered on the latest episode of Tellico Village Naturally, "When Tellico Skies become Dark."
Since the eclipse only occurs in any give spot an average of only once in 360 years this is a phenomenon that shouldn't be missed if you can possibly view it.
Morrow, explains "That residents of Tellico Village don't have to do much more than walk out their doors, or perhaps take their boats out on beautiful Lake Tellico on August 21 to view the eclipse" which in the village will last slightly more than two minutes.
Tellico Village Naturally, "When Tellico Skies Darken can be viewed by Tellico Village subscribers to Charter on Channel 193. Anyone can watch it anytime online at https://vimeo.com/
There are aspects of the eclipse such as Bailey's Beads, The Diamond Ring and The Corona that viewers should be looking at with special interest. Morrow, describes what causes these phenomena. He also discusses where to obtain inexpensive eclipse viewing glasses. For those who wish to view the eclipse through binoculars or to photograph it he gives helpful suggestions for lens filters.
According to Morrow will cross 2896 miles of the United States in two hours and 12 minutes. And all of the country will experience it varying degrees ranging from a total eclipse to 0.6 magnitude or less.
Even if you don't reside in Tellico Village but somewhere else in the United States this episode of Tellico Village is a must see for anyone who wants to know more about the upcoming Great American Solar Eclipse which will take place on August 21.
Roy Morrow is a retired chemist whose passion is astronomy. A visit to his home soon leads to an invitation to view his observatory. The structure which is attached to his home includes a sliding roof so he can observe the heavens at night and houses a 13 inch refractory telescope. Morrow and his wife also have another home in New Mexico where the dry clear skies make are more conducive to viewing the stars.
More About Tellico Village Naturally: Tellico Village Naturally is the unique series produced by Tellico Village Broadcasting which explores the natural world of East Tennessee in and around Tellico Village. It introduces both residents of Tellico Village as well as those viewers who want to explore one of the most beautiful as well as one of the most biological diverse areas of the United States.
More About Tellico Village Broadcasting and Tellico Village: Tellico Village Broadcasting is a non-profit organization staffed by volunteers. It's web site is www.tellicovillagebroadcasting.org
TVB broadcasts announcements of upcoming events and produces recorded video programs related to Tellico Village people and activities. These announcements and programs are viewed on Charter Cable 193; on our website home page, and on monitors at local Tellico Village facilities.
TVB is supported by and a component of the Tellico Village Property Owners Association. Our well-equipped recording and editing studio is located at 210 Chota Road; upstairs in the Public Safety Building. Our staff meetings are conducted on Tuesday mornings. Recordings are made on a scheduled basis.
About Tellico Village: A breathtaking location, outstanding amenities, exciting lifestyle, and a home of your choice will help you understand why "it's better at Tellico Village." Purchase an existing home, buy an available lot and build your dream house or find a condominium or town home to start experiencing everything that is special about our community. Tellico Village homes and lots can fit everyone's price range.
Tellico Village is located outside of Knoxville, Tennessee on beautiful Lake Tellico. The Tellico Village has eight neighborhoods located in two adjacent counties, Loudon (ZIP 37774) and Monroe (ZIP 37885). All the neighborhoods provide ideal locations for a new retirement home.
New residents who are looking to build can take advantage of the community's preferred builders program. The eight preferred builders all have constructed numerous homes in Tellico Village, many from the early years of the community.
Other new arrivals find the right home, but decide it requires a personal touch. There are five preferred remodelers who take pride in delivering professional renovations from a new bathroom to a full home redo on time and on budget.
For those prospective residents who wish to visit Tellico Village, we offer three day/two night discovery tours as well as day tours. For more information see http://tellicovillage.org/
Contact
Keith Sanderson
***@maxapooch.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse