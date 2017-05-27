News By Tag
IEEE Communications Society and OpenFog announce Fog World Congress 2017
The 3-day conference on Fog Computing & Networking will be held in Santa Clara, CA. Registration Opens May 31, 2017.
Fog World Congress 2017 offers four tracks: industry applications, technology, research and an interactive experience. An exhibit area will showcase the latest offerings in fog computing by companies from around the world. Topics range from an introduction to fog computing to innovation in fog environments to technical elements and security considerations in fog and more. The first keynotes announced are Reed Hundt, CEO for the Coalition for Green Capital and former chairman of the Federal Communications Commission and Hilton Romanski, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for Cisco Systems.
The official hotel of Fog World Congress 2017 is the Santa Clara Marriott. For sponsorship inquiries, please contact greg@fogworldcongress.com. Additional registration information and event details are available at www.fogworldcongress.com and on Twitter at @FogWorld.
For further information, or to request an interview, please contact Elysa Leonard at Splash Communications, via email at elysa@splashmarcom.com or phone, 571-426-5145.
About IEEE Communications Society
The IEEE Communications Society is a leading global community comprised of a diverse set of professionals with a common interest in advancing all communications and networking technologies. The Society has over 29,000 members in more than 149 countries.
ComSoc is paving the way for strategic and technical advancements in the emerging areas of 5G, SDN, IoT, Fog Computing, Big Data, Green ICT, fiber optics and more. In addition to impactful one-day events and workshops, the Society holds numerous conferences and offers educational opportunities including the IEEE WCET certification program and IEEE ComSoc Training. For more information visit www.comsoc.org
About OpenFog Consortium
The OpenFog Consortium was founded to accelerate the adoption of fog computing and address bandwidth, latency and communications challenges associated with IoT, 5G, and AI applications. Committed to creating open technologies, its mission is to create and validate a framework for secure and efficient information processing between clouds, endpoints, and services. OpenFog was founded in November 2015 by ARM, Cisco, Dell, Intel, Microsoft, and Princeton University and today represents the leading researchers and innovators in fog computing. For more information, visit www.openfogconsortium.org; Twitter @openfog; and LinkedIn /company/openfog-
