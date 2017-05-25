IRAs Seven Rs for Asset Recovery

 
MARLBORO, N.J. - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- R. Baker & Son is a member of the Investment Recovery Association (IRA), the premier resource for companies and individuals engaged in the management and recovery of surplus and idle assets. The IRA has compiled the "Seven R's Every IR Professional Should Know" to simplify options for disposition in order to realize higher revenue and preserve the environment.

Reuse – Assets that are reused within an organization offer the best ROI by reducing capital, depreciation, taxes, and insurance costs.

Recycle – Keeping waste out of landfills saves disposal costs, generates income, and preserves resources. Recyclable materials generated by demolition and dismantling include metal, brick, concrete, cardboard, gypsum wallboard, plastic, wood, glass, carpet and insulation.

Recondition – Many recovered assets can be recovered and put back into service as an alternative to purchasing new. R. Baker & Son provides equipment and machinery moving services and can expertly disconnect, disassemble, package and ship for offsite repairs and modifications.

Resell – As an active member of the Investment Recovery Association, R. Baker & Son networks with fellow members that include the majority of Fortune 500 companies in virtually every industry. Access to this large and diverse field enables us to effectively market recovered assets to reduce losses and increase income for our clients.

Reclaim – R. Baker & Son safely and routinely reclaims solvents, chemicals, lubricants, refrigerants, hydraulic fluid, glycols, etc., during demolition and dismantling projects, and many of these substances can be reused to reduce waste and preserve the environment.

Return – Equipment, parts, materials and supplies recovered from dismantling, relocation and demolition projects can often re returned to the manufacturer or vendor for cash or future credit.

Remove – The simple act of removal of excess or idle assets lowers the tax base and increases returns on capital.

R. Baker & Son is an industry leader in rigging, demolition, dismantling, decommissioning, plant and machinery moving, environmental services, transportation, and investment/asset recovery. Recovered assets can be stored, prepared, crated, packed, and shipped throughout the world from our expansive outdoor and indoor climate-controlled warehouse facility in central New Jersey.

R. Baker & Son - All Industrial Services
190 Boundary Road
Marlboro, NJ 07746
732-222-3553
http://www.rbaker.com

Source:R. Baker & Son
