M.A.T.S.S. Kids' Gym Syosset Holds Annual 3 Year Olds Art Show
171 Eileen Way, Syosset, N.Y. 11791
M.A.T.S.S. Kids' Gym & Early Childcare Education Program (www.matsskidsgym.com)
The children learned about the history of specific artists- Mondrian, Kandinsky, Michelangelo, Pollack & Warhol, their use of color & shapes and created their own pieces of art in the unique styles of their selected artists.
Well over 150 children, their parents and grandparents attended the evening event held Thursday, May 18, 2017.
The evening exhibition of the children's work was on display not in their individual classrooms, as well as throughout the facilities reception areas and three large gyms. Individual "About the Artists" on display was also presented in various areas. A craft area and refreshments were available, allowing families and their guests to fully enjoy the evening's experience.
As one grandparent exclaimed "How marvelous to enrich and explore art this way at such a young age. My grandchild was so excited and got it—such fun! "
Some of the children's artwork will be on exhibit in the Center's Reception area until the end of the month to allow its other children and visitor's to enjoy. To learn more or see some of the artwork please visit http://www.matsskidsgym.com.
