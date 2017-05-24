News By Tag
Artisan Smiles Provides Lumineers for Patients' Cosmetic Needs
What do you do to fix teeth that are chipped, stained, or slightly out of place, but not misaligned or cracked enough to justify orthodontics or fillings? At Artisan Dental, Lumineers are the solution. These thin porcelain shells attach the fronts and tips of patients' teeth, providing a shiny new surface and filling in minor gaps and dents.
Dr. Kamal Ahmed, the owner and doctor of Artisan Dental, is well-versed in restorations as extensive as implants and corrective devices such as the Invisalign brand of invisible aligners. But while these treatments can fix a patient's bite and provide major health benefits by stabilizing the other teeth, they take a long time to work. Veneers such as Lumineers are only cosmetic alterations, but they can be done in as few as two visits and provide lasting improvement. And while bleaching lightens patients' teeth, it cannot permanently fix discoloration caused by intrinsic factors to the tooth. Lumineers, however, can mask any cause of staining.
During a patient's first visit to Artisan Dental, they will have an impression made of their mouth to be used as the basis of their custom-fitted veneers. Lumineers are manufactured by the highly reputable Den-Mat Lab and it will take a few weeks for them to be made and shipped. Patients will also be able to pick out their preferred color and approve it during the second visit, during which the shells will be tested to ensure they fit.
The main advantage of Lumineers over other veneers is that applying them is a much simpler process. Because other veneers are so much thicker, the dentist has to sand away part of the patient's teeth to make room for them. This made for a long and potentially painful procedure. But Lumineers are so thin they require very little modification to the patient's teeth. During the application, Dr. Ahmed applies an etching acid to the patient's teeth in order to make them grittier, increasing their surface area. (This is the same process orthodontists use when applying brackets.) The increased surface area means less dental cement is necessary to secure the Lumineers onto the patients' teeth.
Once out of the office on their second visit, patients should be ready to enjoy their new smiles. Porcelain shells are not immune from staining or plaque build-up, so patients will need to continue their regular oral hygiene to keep them clean. But Lumineers do not require any hygiene practices that vary substantially from those used on natural teeth. With proper care, they can last for decades, but should the need arise, they can also be removed.
Dr. Kamal Ahmed operates Artisan Dental at 4000 Annapolis Ln, Suite 103, Plymouth, Minnesota, 55447. To schedule an appointment, call 763-445-2455 or visit AritsanDentalMN.com (http://www.artisandentalmn.com/
