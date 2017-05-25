 
Dr. Haeri Restores Mouth Structure with Implants

 
 
LOS ANGELES - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Suzanne Haeri, DDS, Cosmetic & General Dentistry
(310) 657-2200
www.suzannehaeridds.com

Dr. Haeri Restores Mouth Structure with Implants

When it comes to replacing teeth, nothing is better for the beauty or the overall health of the mouth and jaw than an implant. Dr. Suzanne Haeri, a specialist in cosmetic dentistry, has been performing this treatment throughout her career. While root canals can save teeth so they don't have to be extracted and artificial crowns can preserve the patient's bite function, only implants reinforce the patient's jaw bone.

Sometimes, teeth are lost to injuries and can't be put back in. At other times, they have to be extracted. But in the absence of overcrowding, teeth are not taken out lightly, as their roots have a crucial role in maintaining the jaw structure. Without a tooth root to cling to, the jaw bone tissue will dissolve, allowing the surrounding teeth to migrate and potentially throwing off the shape of the whole mouth. The consequences of this can often be seen in people who have gone with missing teeth for years and have suffered shifts to their entire lower facial structure as a result.

But while the absence of a complete tooth affects all the others, the placement of an implant does not require reshaping or removing any other teeth. Many people prefer implants to dentures or bridges for this reason. Provided that there is still sufficient healthy jaw bone, Dr. Haeri will make an incision in the gum and drill into the bone to make room for the implant screw. The screw is usually made of a titanium alloy because titanium bonds well with bone. It will take between three and six months for the screw to fully integrate with the jaw. In the immediate aftermath of the surgery, the gums are sutured. During the months of healing, the patient will have an artificial crown.

When the healing is complete, the patient will return for another gum incision and placement of an abutment on the top of the screw. This abutment will show above the gum line. After fully healing from this surgery, the patient will be able to have a full artificial crown made, which will be cemented to the top of the abutment. The artificial tooth will need to be cleaned like any other, but the patient should enjoy all the benefits of having a complete tooth again. With the advanced imaging technology available in Dr. Haeri's office, she is able to make sure the patient's jaw bone tissue is growing successfully.

Suzanne Haeri, DDS, of Cosmetic & General Dentistry, is located at 1100 S. La Cienega Blvd., Los Angeles, California, 90035. To set up an appointment, call 310-647-2200 or visit SuzanneHaeriDDS.com and fill out a request (http://www.suzannehaeridds.com/contact_information/).

Suzanne Haeri, DDS, Cosmetic & General Dentistry
***@aol.com
