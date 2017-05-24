News By Tag
Office of Dr. Eric Fullerton Uses Root Canals to Save Patients' Teeth and Lives
Is there still a place in dentistry for root canals? As a dentist with extensive experience in implants who takes four times the number of required hours in continuing education, Dr. Eric Meyer says absolutely. Implants and modern crowns have made tooth replacements more satisfactory than ever, but if a patient still has their natural tooth, doctors will generally try to save it. This is because, despite its undeservedly fearsome reputation, a root canal is actually a less invasive procedure than extracting and replacing a tooth and involves addressing the cause of a patient's discomfort.
A toothache is not merely an inconvenience;
During a root canal, Dr. Meyer or one of his associates, Dr. Eric Cho or Dr. Leonard J. Plaitano, will drill through the crown of the infected tooth and spray antibiotics into the pulp chamber. The inflamed pulp can then be suctioned out and filled in. Metal-free white fillings are used to fill in the drill site and the crack through which the bacteria entered. In cases involving an abscess, one of the specialists may want to replace the root tip with a filling in a procedure called an apicoectomy after removing the puss and infected tissue, in cases when root canals prove insufficient.
However, with the advanced technology in Dr. Meyer's Fullerton dental office, the need for repeat procedures should be rare. Their advanced imaging technology allows them to fully analyze the pulp chambers so no inflamed tissue gets missed and their surgical microscopes allow them to see fine details during surgery. The office also offers several sedation options to keep patients free from pain and anxiety during the procedure and uses rotary instruments to speed up the entire process. With modern technology, patients have little to fear from root canals but can receive tooth-saving, and life-saving, benefits.
