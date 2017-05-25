News By Tag
Mistral Launches Smart and Powerful RZ/G1E-Based SMARC Module for Accelerated Product Development
High performance module compatible with existing SMARC designs, ideally suited for Industrial and Building/Office Automation Applications
The SMARC (Smart Mobility Architecture)
Mistral's RZ/G1E-based SMARC Module (https://www.mistralsolutions.com/
For ease of development, Mistral offers a feature-
The SMARC Module from Mistral is ideal for a variety of applications like Industrial HMI, Intelligent Cameras, IoT gateway, Embedded Vision, Industrial Controllers and V2X Infrastructure.
"Mistral is pleased to collaborate with Renesas and offer powerful SMARC-based solutions for product developers looking to adapt the SMARC architecture for their upcoming product design. The RZ/G1E-based SMARC Module is the latest in the line of small footprint, ready-to-use modules from Mistral for accelerated product development. The SMARC Module and the SMARC DEV Kit from Mistral are definitely going to be game changers in this era of smart and compact development," said Srinivas Panapakam, Vice President (USA) of Mistral.
"The RZ/G1E-based SMARC Module offers a small and versatile embedded design building block that allows customers working with our RZ/G1E MPUs to reduce manufacturing complexities and speed their time to market," said Vin D'Agostino, Vice President, General Purpose Products Unit, Renesas Electronics America Inc.
Mistral also offers a wide array of hardware design and software development services to further ease product development, and reduce cost and development time. With our experience and expertise on the Renesas platform, we offer customers product design, carrier module customization, firmware, BSP, custom application, GUI and design review and support to get their SMARC-based design into the market faster.
The RZ/G1E-based SMARC Module and the SMARC Dev Kit are available now.
For pricing, customization and other information please contact sales@mistralsolutions.com (mailto:smarc@
Contact
Divya Allen
***@mistralsolutions.com
