 
News By Tag
* Development Platform
* Renesas
* SMARC
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bangalore
  Karnataka
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
31302928272625


Mistral Launches Smart and Powerful RZ/G1E-Based SMARC Module for Accelerated Product Development

High performance module compatible with existing SMARC designs, ideally suited for Industrial and Building/Office Automation Applications
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Development Platform
* Renesas
* SMARC

Industry:
* Engineering

Location:
* Bangalore - Karnataka - India

Subject:
* Products

BANGALORE, India - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Mistral Solutions, a leading technology design and product realization company today announced the launch of the powerful, high-performance SMARC module, which leverages the benefit of Renesas' powerful RZ/G1E that incorporates dual ARM® Cortex®-A7 CPU cores operating at up to 1.0 GHz. The smart and compact module is an ideal building block for any embedded system.

The SMARC (Smart Mobility Architecture) Module consists of the Renesas' core CPU and supporting circuits including memories and power supplies. Built around the powerful Renesas RZ/G1E MPU with dual ARM® Cortex®-A7 CPU cores, the module supports dual cameras, dual display ports, dual Ethernet and most of the interfaces of SMARC 1.0 standard. The RZ/G1E-based SMARC module is designed in a compact 82mm x 50mm with 1.2mm PCB thickness. It is compatible with any design that follows SMARC architecture and can be plugged in to provide enhanced performance and functionality.

Mistral's RZ/G1E-based SMARC Module (https://www.mistralsolutions.com/product-engineering-services/products/smarc-dev-kit/) provides a quick solution for developers looking to enhance their SMARC-based product designs or get their SMARC architecture-based products to markets faster.

For ease of development, Mistral offers a  feature-rich carrier board with Display, Video, Audio, Wireless, USB, Connectivity and other interfaces - the SMARC Dev Kit. Based on requirements, application-specific interfaces can also be brought on to a custom carrier board and used along with the SMARC module.

The SMARC Module from Mistral is ideal for a variety of applications like Industrial HMI, Intelligent Cameras, IoT gateway, Embedded Vision, Industrial Controllers and V2X Infrastructure.

"Mistral is pleased to collaborate with Renesas and offer powerful SMARC-based solutions for product developers looking to adapt the SMARC architecture for their upcoming product design. The RZ/G1E-based SMARC Module is the latest in the line of small footprint, ready-to-use modules from Mistral for accelerated product development. The SMARC Module and the SMARC DEV Kit from Mistral are definitely going to be game changers in this era of smart and compact development," said Srinivas Panapakam, Vice President (USA) of Mistral.

"The RZ/G1E-based SMARC Module offers a small and versatile embedded design building block that allows customers working with our RZ/G1E MPUs to reduce manufacturing complexities and speed their time to market," said Vin D'Agostino, Vice President, General Purpose Products Unit, Renesas Electronics America Inc.

Mistral also offers a wide array of hardware design and software development services to further ease product development, and reduce cost and development time. With our experience and expertise on the Renesas platform, we offer customers product design, carrier module customization, firmware, BSP, custom application, GUI and design review and support to get their SMARC-based design into the market faster.

The RZ/G1E-based SMARC Module and the SMARC Dev Kit are available now.

For pricing, customization and other information please contact sales@mistralsolutions.com (mailto:smarc@mistralsolutions.com) or visit www.mistralsolutions.com/smarc  for more information.

Contact
Divya Allen
***@mistralsolutions.com
End
Source:
Email:***@mistralsolutions.com Email Verified
Tags:Development Platform, Renesas, SMARC
Industry:Engineering
Location:Bangalore - Karnataka - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Mistral Solutions News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share