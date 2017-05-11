News By Tag
Mistral introduces its Compact and Powerful 820 Nano SOM for miniature embedded applications
High performance module based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor
The 820 Nano SOM supports latest features like Type-C functionality, 4K Encode/Decode and integrated 9-axis MEMS on a very small footprint, making it ideal for development of wearable headset computers, AR/VR Glasses, drones, high-end cameras, media gateways, assistive devices and other smart gadgets requiring a small package footprint and high processing power
Based on a complete "System on Module" architecture, the 820 Nano SOM uses a Snapdragon 820 processor that features the Qualcomm® Adreno™ 530 GPU for amazing graphics, the 14-bit Qualcomm Spectra™ image signal processing (ISP) for immersive experiences, the custom Qualcomm® Hexagon™ 680 DSP architecture with Hexagon Vector eXtensions and a low power island for always-on sensor processing. This processor also features 64-bit quad-core Qualcomm® Kryo™ CPU running at 2.2GHz and capable of 4K Encode/Decode, 3/4GB LPDDR4, 32/64GB UFS with major interfaces available via inter-board connectors. Application Development on the 820 Nano SOM is enabled with Android and Embedded Linux through a feature-rich carrier board that enables prototyping in short time. Mistral also offers optional Adaptor boards like LCD, Camera, Sensors and Battery Charger for increased ease of development around the 820 Nano SOM.
"We have always focused on developing form factor modules on the latest platforms to help customers realize their product vision based on market trends. The 820 Nano SOM is one of the smallest SOMs currently available in the market. With a powerful 6GB LPDDR4 RAM POP and on-board 9axis MEMS, we believe the 820 Nano SOM is going to be a preferred SoM in the industry. Mistral is pleased to work with Qualcomm Technologies to offer powerful Snapdragon-based modules for product developers interested in compact, yet powerful solutions for their upcoming product design." said Mujahid Alam, CEO, Mistral Solutions.
"It is a pleasure to work with Mistral Solutions who bring their expertise in product engineering and defense solutions. The simple yet innovative blend of Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon platforms developed for embedded applications along with Mistral's comprehensive services for embedded design will result in powerful new Snapdragon-based modules." said Jim Cathey, Senior Vice President & President, Qualcomm Asia Pacific & India. "Snapdragon platforms are at the heart of the next generation of high-tech devices for the Internet of Things making them aware, connected, intelligent and interactive. Working with Mistral Solutions, we look forward to defining exciting new opportunities and addressing a variety of customer needs."
Mistral also offers a wide array of custom hardware design and software development services on the SD820 platform to further ease product development, and reduce cost and time.
The 820 Nano SOM can be ordered online at www.mistralsolutions.com/
For volume pricing and customization, please contact sales@mistralsolutions.com or visit www.mistralsolutions.com/
About Mistral Solutions
Mistral is a technology design and systems engineering company providing end-to-end solutions for product design and application deployment. Mistral is focused in two business domains: Product Engineering Services and Defense Solutions. Mistral provides total solutions for a given requirement, which may include hardware board design, embedded software development, FPGA design, systems integration and customized turnkey solutions. Mistral's strategic partnerships with leading technology companies help provide customers with a comprehensive package of end-to-end solutions. To know more, visit http://www.mistralsolutions.com.
Mistral offers easy-to-use, scalable product development platforms and SOM Modules helping product developers leverage the capabilities of leading processors and SoCs. These platforms and SOM Modules provide product developers with a flexible and independent modular platforms for building their product.
About Qualcomm
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., is a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm, Snapdragon, Hexagon, Kryo and Adreno are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Spectra is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated
Qualcomm Snapdragon, Qualcomm Hexagon, Qualcomm Adreno, Qualcomm Kryo and Qualcomm Spectra are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
