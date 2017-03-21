News By Tag
Mistral conferred with the Prestigious Defence Technology Absorption Award from DRDO
The award recognizes the company's contribution towards India's Airborne Early Warning and Control System (AEW&C) Program. Mistral was involved in the design and development of multiple sub-systems for the AEW&C Program that included the RADAR Processing Unit, the Direction Finding System and the Antenna Control Unit. These sub-systems are CEMILAC approved and have already undergone field trials. The Embraer aircraft mounted AEW&C platform was inducted into the Indian Air Force earlier this year.
"We are honored to receive this recognition from DRDO and be part of India's Defense Indigenization initiative", said Mujahid Alam, CEO, Mistral Solutions. "It is a very technically challenging effort to design and build such complex sub-systems that meet the stringent technical requirements, quality, safety, security and certification criteria. We are privileged to work with DRDO to realize this in the AEW&C program and are excited about the future possibilities for next generations AWACS."
"We would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate the Medium Power Radar (MPR) project team at LRDE, DRDO for being conferred with the 'AGNI Award for Excellence in Self-Reliance' and the USHUS team from NPOL, DRDO for the formal handing over of the Integrated SONAR System to the Navy. Mistral is proud to have been associated with both these programs. Mistral designed and developed Indian's first Liquid-cooled Signal and Data Processing sub-system for the MPR and the Sonar Front-end Processing system for the USHUS." he added.
Over the last 20 years, Mistral has partnered with DRDO on several critical and indigenous projects in RADAR, SONAR, RF, AEW&C, Electronic Warfare and other programs for Army, Navy and Air Force that have required innovative and latest technologies. Many of these designs have undergone field trials and acceptance and some are already in production.
For more information about Mistral's offerings, visit: www.mistralsolutions.com (http://www.mistralsolutions.com/
About Mistral Solutions
Mistral is a technology design and systems engineering company providing end-to-end solutions for Defense, Homeland Security and Product Engineering Services. Mistral's service offerings include hardware board design, embedded software development, FPGA design, systems integration, application development, prototyping and production. Mistral's strategic partnerships with leading technology companies help provide customers with a comprehensive package of end-to-end solutions.
Contact
Akhila D.S
Assistant General Manager, Marketing
***@mistralsolutions.com
