Assertion Operational Checklist Automation pack launched
Keeping a tight lid on operational costs is mandated in an era of slashed budgets, but administrators know that operational metrics need to show continuous year on year improvement, even as additional capabilities are needed to keep up with business requirements. Automation is the key – increasing automation can year on year help organizations achieve these three targets: lowering costs, increasing performance, and enhancing system capabilities. And system maintenance and upkeep is ripe for automation.
A large part of routine system maintenance, especially in enterprise UC and CC systems, involves systematic checking of parameters and values across multiple systems. But doing this manually makes it slow, resource-intensive, and error-prone.
Assertion, a leading automated compliance engine for enterprise applications, makes these a thing of the past. Assertion's Operational Checklist Automation package gathers industry best practices into a series of automated checks that ensure improved operational performance for your UC and CC systems. It ensures that you can run system checks within minutes, so you know that your systems are always operationally ready and up to date.
"Our conversations with some of the biggest global organizations in India shows that routine administrative and maintenance tasks are a huge time sink for administrators. Also, spending expensive human resources on mundane tasks is wasteful" says Srini Narayanan, CEO and founder of SmarterHi Communications.
"We are pleased to bring out the Operational Checklist Automation package.", says Srini. "With this package, organizations can now confidently state that their systems maintenance gets done quickly, properly, and on time." The Operational Checklist Automation pack is available with partners immediately.
About Assertion
Assertion is an Enterprise-grade platform for automated compliance of multiple enterprise applications. Assertion is the flagship of SmarterHi Communications, a startup founded by Srini Narayanan and Pradeep Vasudev. The company is based in Pune, India. For more details, visit http://www.assertion.in.
