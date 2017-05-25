 
Assertion India Toll Compliance pack launched

Assertion announces the launch of the first automated India Toll Compliance package.
 
 
PUNE, India - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Toll compliance regulations in India are a significant challenge to comply with, especially if you are nationally and globally distributed organization. And the regulatory backlash for non-compliance can include Punitive penalties (including forfeiture of deposits), cancellation of registration, and debarment of registration for up to 3 years.

Until now, ensuring that you comply with India Toll regulations has always been a manual effort, making it slow, resource-intensive, expensive and prone to errors. Organizations across India that rely on international communications have had no option except to regularly undertake manual audits to certify that they remain compliant – leading to significant management overhead.

Assertion, a leading automated compliance engine for enterprise applications. makes these a thing of the past. The Assertion India Toll Compliance package ensures that you can run a check to confirm compliance within minutes, so you can rest assured that your systems are always aligned with regulatory policy.

"Through our conversations with some of the biggest global organizations in India, we realized that they have a significant unaddressed need when it came to Toll regulations compliance in India" says Srini Narayanan, CEO and founder of SmarterHi Communications.

"We are pleased to bring out the India Toll Compliance package, which leverages Assertion's automated compliance capabilities to check and certify compliance with India's Toll regulations", says Srini. "With this package, organizations can now confidently state at all times that they adhere to India toll regulations."

The India Toll Compliance pack is available with our partners immediately.

About Assertion

Assertion is an Enterprise-grade platform for automated compliance of multiple enterprise applications. Assertion is the flagship product of SmarterHi Communications, a startup founded by Srini Narayanan and Pradeep Vasudev. The company is based in Pune, India. For more details, visit http://www.assertion.in.
Source:SmarterHi Communications Pvt. Ltd.
Email:***@smarterhi.com
Posted By:***@smarterhi.com Email Verified
Source:SmarterHi Communications Pvt. Ltd.
