Assertion set to disrupt the UC and CC compliance market with automation fix
Assertion is a GRC (Governance – Risk Management - Compliance) software product that enables automation at the Compliance tier. It collects evidence and provides reports, taking the pain out of audit preparedness of an enterprise. It scans the network, at scheduled intervals or on-demand, and reports findings. Controls and Reports in Assertion are tamper-proof and digitally signed. Assertion is modular and scalable to support compliance of any enterprise application, including custom controls for each.
With the latest release, Assertion introduces a solution for India Toll Compliance for Avaya Aura CM and Cisco UCM.
TRAI toll compliance regulations are a significant challenge for enterprises to comply with, especially for nationally and globally distributed organizations. Manual monitoring; which is slow, resource-intensive, and prone to human error, adds to their woes.
Assertion automates the process of checking for compliance with TRAI regulations, simplifying life for administrators and managers. It is a safer, faster, and better way to ensure compliance and protect enterprises during DOT audits.
Assertion offers an end-to-end solution - enterprises can engage Assertion's services, which includes automated checking of their systems for compliance as well as dealing with the Department of Telecom to procure certification of the network on behalf of the enterprise.
"We manage the entire toll compliance solution for you, including working with DoT and ensuring that you are certified. If they raise queries, we answer them. If they undertake an audit, we handle it. In short, we stand by you.", says Srini Narayanan, CEO and founder of Assertion.
The Assertion 3.6.1 India Toll Compliance solution is available with partners immediately.
For more inormation visit us at http://www.assertion.in/
ASSERTION
Rishabh Narang
***@smarterhi.com
