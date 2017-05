KTGY Architecture + Planning Strengthens Commitment to Education & Community

KTGY Architecture + Planning Adopts a 6th-Grade Class at Madison Park Business & Art Academy in Oakland

Inspiring next generation of leaders, possibly architects, designers & planners.

-- Award-winning KTGY Architecture + Planning announced today the firm's Oakland office, working with the Oakland Public Education Fund, has adopted a 6-grade class at Madison Park Business & Art Academy, which has served the east Oakland community since 1959. "KTGY's Oakland office has actively served this community for more than 11 years," said Jill Williams, AIA, chairman of KTGY Architecture + Planning based in the firm's Oakland office. "With our upcoming move to a new location within Uptown Oakland at the end of June, we wanted to further reinforce our commitment to the city and the community."Over the years, KTGY has been an active member of the community working with organizations in Oakland including HomeAid and Habitat For Humanity as well as helping with fundraising and donations like coats for students, toys, canned food, planting trees and more."As architects, we feel grateful to those who mentored us when we were in school. We wanted to help inspire the next generation of leaders, possibly architects, designers and planners, by adopting one of our local schools and actively participating in teaching them," Williams said. "I am passionate about education and it is one of our core values at KTGY." Williams will be recognized later this month by the California Homebuilding Foundation (CHF) for her efforts in supporting the homebuilding industry and education.Jessica Musick, an associate principal based in the KTGY Oakland office said, "Our goal is to engage with Madison Park's 6-grade class on a bi-weekly basis and teach them about design as a way to solve problems."Cindy Ma, a senior planner, is heading up the program for KTGY. Thus far, many members of KTGY's Oakland office have participated in this program, with groups of three to four volunteers attending Madison Park Academy on a bi-monthly average basis. "Since February, we have been teaching the students about the design process, brainstorming, graphic composition and media, presentation and communication. The students will present what they have learned in the form of a graphic poster designed around student-selected themes of Social Justice and Career Goals," said Musick. "The posters will be on display at the Gallery Art Walk at the same time as Madison Park's Math & Science Expo on June 1."Earlier this month, KTGY hosted the students of the adopted 6-grade class in the firm's Oakland office. The office visit included four interactive stations: pin-up and review of each student's poster progress; virtual reality; design (sketch-up, models and materials); and site planning and construction."The Oakland office has thoroughly enjoyed coming together to mentor these very bright and energetic 6-graders," said Ma. "You can see how much they enjoyed this opportunity (as much as we did too)!"Musick adds, "We are already making plans for the 2017-2018 school year where students will be able to build on what they learned this school year."The Oakland Public Education Fund leads the development and investment of community resources in Oakland public schools so that all students can learn, grow, and thrive. The Education Fund is the only organization raising money for all Oakland public schools. Since 2003, the Education Fund has raised more than $50 million for programs that help students thrive. The nonprofit organization puts the right tools in students' hands to give all kids the excellent education they deserve. The organization supports all Oakland public schools—both District-run and charter—with a focus on those furthest from opportunity, because kids who come to school with less need more. See www.oaklandedfund.org Celebrating 25 years, KTGY Architecture + Planning is an international award-winning full-service architecture and planning firm delivering innovation, artistry and attention to detail across multiple offices and studios, ensuring that clients and communities get the best the firm has to offer no matter the building type or location. KTGY's architects and planners combine big picture opportunities, leading-edge sustainable practices and impeccable design standards to help create developments of enduring value. KTGY serves clients worldwide from offices located in Chicago, Denver, Irvine, Los Angeles, Oakland, Pune and Tysons. Visit www.ktgy.com ( http://ktgy.com/ ).