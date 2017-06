KTGY Architecture + Planning Honored with 3 Gold Nugget Grand Awards + 8 Merit Awards

Gold Nugget Awards recognize those who improve communities through exceptional concepts in design, planning and development.

-- International award-winning firm KTGY Architecture + Planning is pleased to announce that KTGY's designs and planning were recognized at the 2017 Gold Nugget Awards ceremony for the firm's work on nine different residential developments. The awards honor the firm's wide range of capabilities, excellence and innovation in addressing complex design/build issues in attached, detached, sustainable communities, mixed-use, transit-oriented developments and senior housing.KTGY earned top honors in the prestigious Gold Nugget Awards design and planning competition for site planning and architecture for attached, detached and an innovative net-zero energy concept home that was on display at 2016 Greenbuild Conference in Los Angeles. KTGY's awards totaled three Grand Gold Nugget Awards and eight Merit honors in the annual Gold Nugget competition.Best Multifamily Housing Community - 18-30 du/acreCleo at Playa Vista in Playa Vista, Calif.Builder & Developer: Brookfield ResidentialBest Age Qualified Senior Living Community - For Sale/RentRegency at Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nev.Builder & Developer: Toll Brothers, Inc.Best Residential Housing Community of the Year - MasterplanWallis Ranch in Dublin, Calif.Developer: Trumark CommunitiesBuilders: D.R. Horton, Emerald Homes, KB Home, Pulte Homes,Taylor Morrison, Trumark Homes, Warmington ResidentialBest Multifamily Housing Community - 18-30 du/acre777 Hamilton in Menlo Park, Calif.Developer: Greenheart Land CompanyBuilder: W.L. Butler Construction, Inc.Best On the Boards Multifamily CommunityFourth Street East in Oakland, Calif.Developer: Carmel PartnersBuilder: CP Construction West, Inc.Best Single Family Detached Home — 2,000 to 2499 sq. ft.Regency at Summerlin, Wakefield Plan, in Las Vegas, Nev.Builder & Developer: Toll Brothers, Inc.Best Senior Housing Community - On the BoardsThe Crossings Assisted Living and Memory Care facility in Las Vegas, Nev. Developer: The CALIDA GroupBest Residential Housing Community of the Year - Best Community Site PlanWallis Ranch in Dublin, Calif.Developer: Trumark CommunitiesBuilders: D.R. Horton, Emerald Homes, KB Home, Pulte Homes,Taylor Morrison, Trumark Homes, Warmington ResidentialBest On the Boards Site Plan777 Middlefield in Mountain View, Calif.Developer: Fortbay LLCBest Affordable Housing Community — 30 to 60 du/acreHeritage Square Senior Apartments in Pasadena, Calif.Developer: BRIDGE Housing CorporationBuilder: Dreyfuss ConstructionBest Zero Net Energy Home DesignKB Home ProjeKt Concept Home in Los Angeles, Calif.Builder & Developer: KB HomeThe oldest and largest program of its kind—now in its 54th year—the Gold Nugget Awards program recognizes those who improve our communities through exceptional concepts in design, planning and development. The competition is open to builders, developers, architects and land planners with projects in the United States and all international countries. Sponsored by BUILDER magazine, the Gold Nugget Awards program is the premier event of the annual PCBC, the nation's largest homebuilding tradeshow representing the west coast region. Grand Award winners emerged from the Award of Merit circle, and all were celebrated at the PCBC Closing Ceremonies & Gold Nugget Awards Presentation on Thursday, June 29, 2017, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego. For information about Gold Nugget Awards, see: www.goldnuggetawards.com.Celebrating 25 years, KTGY Architecture + Planning is an international award-winning full-service architecture and planning firm delivering innovation, artistry and attention to detail across multiple offices and studios, ensuring that clients and communities get the best the firm has to offer no matter the building type or location. KTGY's architects and planners combine big picture opportunities, leading-edge sustainable practices and impeccable design standards to help create developments of enduring value. KTGY serves clients worldwide from offices located in Chicago, Denver, Irvine, Los Angeles, Oakland, Pune and Tysons. Call 888.456.KTGY or visit www.ktgy.com ( http://ktgy.com/ ).