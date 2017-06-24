News By Tag
KTGY Architecture + Planning Honored with 3 Gold Nugget Grand Awards + 8 Merit Awards
Gold Nugget Awards recognize those who improve communities through exceptional concepts in design, planning and development.
KTGY earned top honors in the prestigious Gold Nugget Awards design and planning competition for site planning and architecture for attached, detached and an innovative net-zero energy concept home that was on display at 2016 Greenbuild Conference in Los Angeles. KTGY's awards totaled three Grand Gold Nugget Awards and eight Merit honors in the annual Gold Nugget competition.
KTGY's Grand Award winners are as follows:
Best Multifamily Housing Community - 18-30 du/acre
Cleo at Playa Vista in Playa Vista, Calif.
Builder & Developer: Brookfield Residential
Designed by KTGY Architecture + Planning
Best Age Qualified Senior Living Community - For Sale/Rent
Regency at Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nev.
Builder & Developer: Toll Brothers, Inc.
Designed by KTGY Architecture + Planning
Best Residential Housing Community of the Year - Masterplan
Wallis Ranch in Dublin, Calif.
Developer: Trumark Communities
Builders: D.R. Horton, Emerald Homes, KB Home, Pulte Homes,
Taylor Morrison, Trumark Homes, Warmington Residential
Architects include both KTGY Architecture + Planning and Dahlin Group
The following residential communities earned a Merit Award:
Best Multifamily Housing Community - 18-30 du/acre
777 Hamilton in Menlo Park, Calif.
Developer: Greenheart Land Company
Builder: W.L. Butler Construction, Inc.
Designed by KTGY Architecture + Planning
Best On the Boards Multifamily Community
Fourth Street East in Oakland, Calif.
Developer: Carmel Partners
Builder: CP Construction West, Inc.
Designed by KTGY Architecture + Planning
Best Single Family Detached Home — 2,000 to 2499 sq. ft.
Regency at Summerlin, Wakefield Plan, in Las Vegas, Nev.
Builder & Developer: Toll Brothers, Inc.
Designed by KTGY Architecture + Planning
Best Senior Housing Community - On the Boards
The Crossings Assisted Living and Memory Care facility in Las Vegas, Nev. Developer: The CALIDA Group
Designed by KTGY Architecture + Planning
Best Residential Housing Community of the Year - Best Community Site Plan
Wallis Ranch in Dublin, Calif.
Developer: Trumark Communities
Builders: D.R. Horton, Emerald Homes, KB Home, Pulte Homes,
Taylor Morrison, Trumark Homes, Warmington Residential
Architects include both KTGY Architecture + Planning and Dahlin Group
Best On the Boards Site Plan
777 Middlefield in Mountain View, Calif.
Developer: Fortbay LLC
Designed by KTGY Architecture + Planning
Best Affordable Housing Community — 30 to 60 du/acre
Heritage Square Senior Apartments in Pasadena, Calif.
Developer: BRIDGE Housing Corporation
Builder: Dreyfuss Construction
KTGY Architecture + Planning is the Executive Architect.
Steinberg Architects is the design architect.
Best Zero Net Energy Home Design
KB Home ProjeKt Concept Home in Los Angeles, Calif.
Builder & Developer: KB Home
Designed by KTGY Architecture + Planning
The oldest and largest program of its kind—now in its 54th year—the Gold Nugget Awards program recognizes those who improve our communities through exceptional concepts in design, planning and development. The competition is open to builders, developers, architects and land planners with projects in the United States and all international countries. Sponsored by BUILDER magazine, the Gold Nugget Awards program is the premier event of the annual PCBC, the nation's largest homebuilding tradeshow representing the west coast region. Grand Award winners emerged from the Award of Merit circle, and all were celebrated at the PCBC Closing Ceremonies & Gold Nugget Awards Presentation on Thursday, June 29, 2017, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego. For information about Gold Nugget Awards, see: www.goldnuggetawards.com.
About KTGY Architecture + Planning
Celebrating 25 years, KTGY Architecture + Planning is an international award-winning full-service architecture and planning firm delivering innovation, artistry and attention to detail across multiple offices and studios, ensuring that clients and communities get the best the firm has to offer no matter the building type or location. KTGY's architects and planners combine big picture opportunities, leading-edge sustainable practices and impeccable design standards to help create developments of enduring value. KTGY serves clients worldwide from offices located in Chicago, Denver, Irvine, Los Angeles, Oakland, Pune and Tysons. Call 888.456.KTGY or visit www.ktgy.com (http://ktgy.com/
Project descriptions and photos:
