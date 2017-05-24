 
Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
30292827262524

Public Library Student Zones Designed to Aid Thousands of Disadvantaged Students with Homework

Los Angeles Library Foundation hired world renowned design firm Cory Grosser + Associates to design a location where students could study and get help with their homework. Last year 30,000 students showed up.
 
 
Los Angeles Public Library Student Zone
Los Angeles Public Library Student Zone
 
PASADENA, Calif. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Without a computer or quiet place at home, thousands of students are flocking to Los Angeles Public Libraries to study at a Quad Student Zone designed by Cory Grosser + Associates. Located in 34 branches in low-income neighborhoods, the blue and red Student Zones are a designated area within the libraries to provide a homework center for disadvantaged and more than 16,000 homeless children in the L.A. Unified schools. More than a destination, the zones also provide free access to books, computers, printers and personal assistance.

The project included creating the spatial concept, architectural elements, environmental graphics and furniture. The modular structure outlines a designation that is inviting and not closed off to the surrounding library. In addition, CG+A researched how students study and what their various postures are. "Kids don't always study in the same way. Some like to sit on the floor, other like a cozy armchair or sofa," says Cory Grosser. On a tight budget, CG+A created a "kit" of parts whereby each branch was given the same items, but they were arranged in different ways depending on the context of each branch.

Each kit included two architectural frames, a rug, signage, a large table with six chairs, a laptop bar with three stools, ottomans, a lounge chair and custom sofas and pull up table. Working with library staff, CG+A determined the best location for the student zones and then used computer modeling to develop different configurations.

"We wanted to design a cool place where students would want to go. To see the project grow from 10 to 34 locations means we succeeded not only in attracting the students but also in improving their education. We hope this can be a model for other city libraries" - Cory Grosser

Student Zones are part of the Library Foundation's initiative to help students succeed. Student Zones provide kids and teens with a safe, welcoming environment to study and to access state-of-the-art computer technology, individual tutoring, and school supplies at no cost. Nearly 30,000 students used their resources last year. About 94% of the Student Zones are located in branches that serve low-income neighborhoods. Programs like this are part of the Library Foundation of Los Angeles' mission to support student success programming at the Los Angeles Public Library.

Cory Grosser + Associates is a globally successful, boutique design studio based in Pasadena California. Led by American designer Cory Grosser, the studio specializes in architectural design, furniture design, brand strategy, and creative direction. Clients include: Bentley, Bernhardt Design, Disney, Ford, Hyundai, MDF Italia, Samsonite, Steelcase, Supplyframe and Universal Studios. For more information, please visit the website at https://www.corygrosser.com/

Su Sazama
***@corygrosser.com
