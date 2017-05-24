News By Tag
Public Library Student Zones Designed to Aid Thousands of Disadvantaged Students with Homework
Los Angeles Library Foundation hired world renowned design firm Cory Grosser + Associates to design a location where students could study and get help with their homework. Last year 30,000 students showed up.
The project included creating the spatial concept, architectural elements, environmental graphics and furniture. The modular structure outlines a designation that is inviting and not closed off to the surrounding library. In addition, CG+A researched how students study and what their various postures are. "Kids don't always study in the same way. Some like to sit on the floor, other like a cozy armchair or sofa," says Cory Grosser. On a tight budget, CG+A created a "kit" of parts whereby each branch was given the same items, but they were arranged in different ways depending on the context of each branch.
Each kit included two architectural frames, a rug, signage, a large table with six chairs, a laptop bar with three stools, ottomans, a lounge chair and custom sofas and pull up table. Working with library staff, CG+A determined the best location for the student zones and then used computer modeling to develop different configurations.
"We wanted to design a cool place where students would want to go. To see the project grow from 10 to 34 locations means we succeeded not only in attracting the students but also in improving their education. We hope this can be a model for other city libraries" - Cory Grosser
Student Zones are part of the Library Foundation's initiative to help students succeed. Student Zones provide kids and teens with a safe, welcoming environment to study and to access state-of-the-
Cory Grosser + Associates is a globally successful, boutique design studio based in Pasadena California. Led by American designer Cory Grosser, the studio specializes in architectural design, furniture design, brand strategy, and creative direction. Clients include: Bentley, Bernhardt Design, Disney, Ford, Hyundai, MDF Italia, Samsonite, Steelcase, Supplyframe and Universal Studios. For more information, please visit the website at https://www.corygrosser.com/
