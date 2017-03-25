 
Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
31302928272625

Cory Grosser + Associates Celebrated in 2 Exhibitions for the 20th Anniversary of SaloneSatellite

CG+A Debuts Bespoke Armchair and is Honored as a Previous Exhibitor for his Subsequent Success
 
 
PASADENA, Calif. - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- In 2002, fresh out of Pasadena's Art Center, Cory Grosser participated in the fifth edition of SaloneSatellite. The important event showcases innovative projects from around the world by promising talents under the age of 35. It was here that Cory Grosser launched his eponymous design studio by forging relationships with important international design companies.

20 Years Collection - The 20th Anniversary of the SaloneSatellite will be celebrated with the SaloneSatellite "20 Years Collection"- a special edition of bespoke pieces designed by international designers whose careers took off at SaloneSatellite. For this event CG+A will debut Astra, a modern tailored armchair developed in collaboration with Bernhahrdt Design. The Astra chair will be on display in Pavillion 22 at the Salone del Mobile in Milan from April 4-9.

20 Years of New Creativity - CG+A will also participate in "20 Years of New Creativity", a large exhibition curated by architect Beppe Finessi at the Fabric del Vapore. The show will present an anthology of pieces originally shown at the first twenty editions of SaloneSatellite as prototypes which subsequently went into production by prestigious companies and key manufacturers. CG+A will show Sir and Lady, two compositional armchairs first produced by Frighetto/Estel in 2005. The show will run from April 4-9, at the Fabbrica del Vapore. Via Giulio Procaccini, 4 Milano.

Cory Grosser + Associates is a globally successful, boutique design studio based in Pasadena California. Led by American designer Cory Grosser, the studio specializes in architectural design, furniture design, brand strategy, and creative direction. Clients include: Bentley, Bernhardt Design, Disney, Ford, Hyundai, MDF Italia, Samsonite, Steelcase, Supplyframe and Universal Studios.

Visit http://www.example.com/ for more information about the studio.

