News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
CG+A Wins 2017 International Interior Design Association Calibre Award
Cory Grosser and Associates' SupplyFrame Design Lab wins the 2017 International Interior Design Association of Southern California Calibre Award for best project by a boutique design studio.
SupplyFrame, the industry network for electronics design and manufacturing, approached CG+A to create a space where ideas can be worked on and realized. The four member design team including Cory Grosser, Cora Neil, Christy Wulfson and Susyn Herridge, came up with the idea of a "hacker space" that broke the aesthetic mold in order to attract and nurture the most creative minds to grow their ideas and 3D prototype them. Blackened cold-rolled steel, raw concrete and rough sawn timber juxtaposed against shiny glass, glossy black and white surfaces and premium furniture create what Cory Grosser describes as "a lab to encourage the raw energy and passion needed to create something new.
But it's not just material aesthetics that won the attention of the IIDA Calibre jury. The Design Lab circulates a loading dock, workstations, kitchen and gallery around a dramatic 40-foot long free standing box that houses the ideation space and rapid-prototyping lab. The lab also provides a well designed service to the lesser known but large Pasadena tech community.
More than 1000 interior designers, architects and IIDA Southern California members turned out for the 29th annual awards presentation gala on Friday, May 19, 2017, to celebrate the best of last year's completed projects. CG+A was one of eleven winners, among giants like Gensler, HOK and Felderman Keatinge & Associates. 90 projects were considered.
See more of CG + A's work on their website, https://www.corygrosser.com
Contact
Su Sazama
***@corygrosser.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse