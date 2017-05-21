Why does a person or organization need a social media manager?

An increase in audience and clients is just a couple of reasons. Your business is also more likely to attract new partnerships.

-- Because consistent posting, content creation, and video branding for multiple social media accounts, while also trying to care for other aspects of the business, is very time-consuming.The most important factor in a successful social media platform is consistency. Consistency demonstrates authority. A good social media manager can provide you with ongoing, targeted coverage to make your name, brand or organization recognizable and successful.The best social media managers haveSEO skills to research new keywords and trends in your industry, as well as combine your digital media with social platforms. From creating and implementing a plan for your website, to blogging and posting on social media while maintaining the same language, to SEO strategy, and branding, the social media manager weaves these complementary elements together.What can you expect from investing in a social media manager? An increase in partnerships, cross-promotions, and engagement, among many other benefits.An ads budget is not as essential today as it once was. In adding a low ads budget, your social media manager will be able to reach more customers or clicks, speeding up results.Adriana Jansen manages accounts and marketing at Digital Social MKT, and guides clients through the development and implementation of strategies to increase exposure and spur revenue growth through the production of organic content marketing and social media engagement. Servicing clients in the U.S, Bahrain, Brazil and UAE.