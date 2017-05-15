 
Activists and Digital Experts Form a Social Media Team

Based in Manhattan, Lucy has previously worked on campaigns for Irish Stand, Local Energy: Local Opportunities and for a Political/Environmental Policy organization.
 
NEW YORK - May 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Digital Social MKT, a digital and social media service brings activists and social media experts together to form a team catering to non-profit organizations.

Lucy Rahn has recently joined the digital team of activists, and has previously worked on Local Energy: Local Opportunities, for a Political/Environmental Policy organization and directed, marketed and produced "EarthFusion Festival".

She was also a key publicist for the "Irish Stand", which in last March drawn hundreds of people to an event in support of immigrants. Through that event, she met Adriana Jansen, and joined forces with Digital Social MKT.

Lucy has a knack for knowing what is cutting edge, yet tried-and-true at the same time.

"A campaign must feel new, ground-breaking, and life-changing-- whatever the cause. But, most importantly the team must be passionate about the cause and know the audience well."

With her background in marketing, writing, directing, and design, she can bring any idea to life: "It's about creating that feeling, that instant emotional connection, that separates great campaigns and events from the mediocre ones", she adds.

Digital Social MKT is keen on selecting activists who are passionate about the causes it represents, and social activists are finding a voice through the service by providing their expertise to these organizations.

http://www.digitalsocialmkt.com
