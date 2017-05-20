 
News By Tag
* Rugby Pro Brand
* Rugby Lifestyle Apparel
* Pro Rugby Agency USA
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Apparel
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Denver
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
26252423222120

Professional Rugby Agency named the Agency Of Record for Rugby Pro Brand

 
 
American Cap Rugby Pro Ad
American Cap Rugby Pro Ad
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Rugby Pro Brand
* Rugby Lifestyle Apparel
* Pro Rugby Agency USA

Industry:
* Apparel

Location:
* Denver - Colorado - US

Subject:
* Companies

DENVER - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- RUGBY PRO BRAND NAMES PROFESSIONAL RUGBY AGENCY AS AGENCY OF RECORD.

Professional Rugby Agency was named the Agency of Record by Rugby Pro Brand today.. The new apparel company launched recentlty, is an American rugby lifestlye brand.

Professional Rugby Agency will manage relationships, digital campaigns and creative for the new company.

"We are thrilled to be the Agency of Record for this new company, we can make many introductions,  and execute on our creative abilities as an agency."  Comments Alex Ferre,  of Professional Rugby Agency.

Marketing content automation and campaign marketing for Rugby Pro Brand will be organized and managed by Professional Rugby Agency.

Services of Professional Rugby Agency allow digital marketing customers to engage with Rugby Pro Brand through servicing and delivery of digital media.

Professional Rugby Agency will also control and manage data-driven marketing, e-commerce, marketing, social media marketing, direct marketing, and display advertising.

About Rugby Pro Brand
http://rugbyprobrand.com
Rugby Pro Brand provides quality products, inspired by American rugby and rugby tradition, lifestyle, and sportsmanship.  Building on the values of the game of rugby and the American spirit, Rugby Pro wants to be a pure American influenced brand, that resemble the lifestyle of American rugby. Rugby Pro plans to show the passion, camaraderie, and sportsmanship of the American ruby tradition and style.

About Professional Rugby Agency

Professional Rugby Agency creates rugby brand conversations with players, clubs, leagues, and tournaments by developing high visibility, customized presentations and fan engagement approaches.
Our mission is the help to shape the American rugby strategy by introducing rugby's competition, values, and demographics to the mainstream.  The values of rugby are: Tradition, Teamwork, Respect, Character, Sportsmanship, Enjoyment and Entertainment.

Contact
Professional Rugby Agency
***@professionalrugby.agency
End
Source:Pro Rugby Agency USA
Email:***@professionalrugby.agency Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Professional Rugby Agency USA News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share