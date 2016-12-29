50th Annual Denver 7s rugby tournament, Denver 7s rugby team, partners with Professional Ru

Colorado is no stranger to rugby,having hosted the Denver Sevens Rugby tournament for 50 years at various venues from Golden to Denver for over 50 club teams from all over United States and the world.

Contact

Professional Rugby Agency

***@professionalrugby.agency Professional Rugby Agency

End

-- The Denver 7s organization announced a partnership with Professional Rugby Agency. The partnership represents two entities, first the 50Annual Denver 7s Rugby Tournament and secondly the Denver 7s team (which hosts the tournament. Professional Rugby Agency will be assisting with Both the sponsorship, marketing and promotion of one of the longest and best run tournaments in the United States.Professional Rugby Agency will oversee the partner and sponsorship activation as well as tasked for growing the sponsorship base for the tournament and the team.Jackson Thom of Professional Rugby Agency said, "Having the storied 50Anniversary events as our clients provides brands a very credible and exciting sponsorship opportunity for a tournament and a rugby team creating a perfect reach for local, regional and national partnerships."The 50Denver 7s rugby tournament will be held for June 24 – 25, 2017 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Denver, Colorado. This will be the 11year held at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. The fixture serves as a venue for the International Olympic Committee's Olympic Day program, a program celebrating Olympic values and a healthy, active lifestyle. "Denver 7s has divisions all over the board, and is run on time with impressive amenities on the nicest fields in the country..." quoted from Pat Clifton of Rugby Today. Denver 7s hosts youth, high school, college and club teams.The Denver Rugby 7s All StarTeam or (Denver 7s) is tasked with finding and developing players (males ages 18+) from the western part of the US (Frontier Comp Region and near-by: Colorado, Wyoming, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri and South Dakota plus New Mexico & Oklahoma.) Denver 7s provides an opportunity for players to develop and play at a lever higher than the club/college team model and prepare them for entry into the National team.Denver 7s All Stars target playing in six (6) domestic and one (1) international competition each year.The Denver Rugby 7s Team has had great success over the years and with a proven program record and level of competitiveness, the team has been invited to play in January 2017 at the Coral Coast Rugby 7s Tournament in Fiji (2016 Olympic Gold medalists) and at the Las Vegas Invitational in March 2017.The Denver Rugby 7s Team has a culturally diverse staff and players including a couple of Olympians (Martin Losefo & Ben Pinkleman) on the team. The team also has another two players that have been invited to train with the National team.For more information on partnership opportunities, contact Jackson Thom or Greg Tanner at Professional Rugby Agency.Twitter @prorugbyagencyFacebook https://www.facebook.com/ProfessionalRugbyAgencyUSA/http://professionalrugby.agencyFor Denver 7s Sponsorship Information:###Professional Rugby Agency creates rugby brand conversations with players, clubs, leagues and tournaments by developing high visibility, customized presentations and fan engagement approaches.Our mission is the help to shape the American rugby strategy by introducing rugby's competition, values and demographics to the mainstream. The values of rugby are: Tradition, Teamwork, Respect, Character, Sportsmanship, Enjoyment and Entertainment.We represent a one and only rugby portfolio of players, teams and tournaments in the USA. We offer consulting, representation, brand synergy, digital and communication services from our home base in Denver, Colorado.