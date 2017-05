50th Annual Denver 7s rugby tournament teams up with Flosports for livestreaming

End

-- The Denver 7s organization announced that Flosports will be livestreaming the 50Annual Denver 7s rugby tournament on June 24th. Flosports or specifically Florugby will be broadcasting the iconic tournament.Florugby offers live-streamed matches, a technique library and original documentaries.Greg Tanner of Professional Rugby Agency said, "Florugby has been a pivotal innovator in LiveStreaming technology looking ahead to a developing sport like rugby. I know that fans are excited to stream the exact games they want!"The 50Anniversary Denver 7s rugby tournament will be held on June 24, 2017 at the world-renowned Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Denver, Colorado. This will be the 11year held at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. The fixture serves as a venue for the International Olympic Committee's Olympic Day program, a program celebrating Olympic values and a healthy, active lifestyle. "Denver 7s has divisions all over the board, and is run on time with impressive amenities on the nicest fields in the country..." quoted from Pat Clifton of Rugby Today. Denver 7s hosts youth, high school, college and club teams.Watch the LiveStream https://www.florugby.com/ live/2775-denver- 7s-rugby-tourna... About FloSportsFloSports, the innovator in live digital sports and original content, partners with event rights holders and governing bodies to unlock a world of sports coverage that true fans have been waiting for. Through live streaming of premier events, original video programming, and weekly studio shows, FloSports is growing the sports, the athletes, the events and the fans. Current verticals under the FloSports header are Basketball, MMA, Wrestling, Track, Gymnastics and more.