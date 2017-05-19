News By Tag
50th Annual Denver 7s rugby tournament teams up with Flosports for livestreaming
Florugby offers live-streamed matches, a technique library and original documentaries.
Greg Tanner of Professional Rugby Agency said, "Florugby has been a pivotal innovator in LiveStreaming technology looking ahead to a developing sport like rugby. I know that fans are excited to stream the exact games they want!"
About the 50th Denver 7s Rugby Tournament
The 50th Anniversary Denver 7s rugby tournament will be held on June 24, 2017 at the world-renowned Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Denver, Colorado. This will be the 11th year held at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. The fixture serves as a venue for the International Olympic Committee's Olympic Day program, a program celebrating Olympic values and a healthy, active lifestyle. "Denver 7s has divisions all over the board, and is run on time with impressive amenities on the nicest fields in the country..." quoted from Pat Clifton of Rugby Today. Denver 7s hosts youth, high school, college and club teams.
Watch the LiveStream https://www.florugby.com/
About FloSports
FloSports, the innovator in live digital sports and original content, partners with event rights holders and governing bodies to unlock a world of sports coverage that true fans have been waiting for. Through live streaming of premier events, original video programming, and weekly studio shows, FloSports is growing the sports, the athletes, the events and the fans. Current verticals under the FloSports header are Basketball, MMA, Wrestling, Track, Gymnastics and more.
