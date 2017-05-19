 
Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
25242322212019

50th Annual Denver 7s rugby tournament teams up with Flosports for livestreaming

 
 
Denver7s-social
Denver7s-social
 
DENVER - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The Denver 7s organization announced that Flosports will be livestreaming the 50th Annual Denver 7s rugby tournament on June 24th. Flosports or specifically Florugby will be broadcasting the iconic tournament.

Florugby offers live-streamed matches, a technique library and original documentaries.

Greg Tanner of Professional Rugby Agency said, "Florugby has been a pivotal innovator in LiveStreaming technology looking ahead to a developing sport like rugby. I know that fans are excited to stream the exact games they want!"

About the 50th Denver 7s Rugby Tournament

The 50th Anniversary Denver 7s rugby tournament will be held on June 24, 2017 at the world-renowned Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Denver, Colorado.  This will be the 11th year held at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.  The fixture serves as a venue for the International Olympic Committee's Olympic Day program, a program celebrating Olympic values and a healthy, active lifestyle.  "Denver 7s has divisions all over the board, and is run on time with impressive amenities on the nicest fields in the country..." quoted from Pat Clifton of Rugby Today.   Denver 7s hosts youth, high school, college and club teams.

Watch the LiveStream  https://www.florugby.com/live/2775-denver-7s-rugby-tourna...

About FloSports

FloSports, the innovator in live digital sports and original content, partners with event rights holders and governing bodies to unlock a world of sports coverage that true fans have been waiting for. Through live streaming of premier events, original video programming, and weekly studio shows, FloSports is growing the sports, the athletes, the events and the fans. Current verticals under the FloSports header are Basketball, MMA, Wrestling, Track, Gymnastics and more.
End
Source:Pro Rugby Agency USA
Email:***@professionalrugbyagency.com Email Verified
Phone:9703002659
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
