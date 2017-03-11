Alex Ferre joins Professional Rugby Agency with a focus on client growth

Ales Ferre presents sponsorship opportunites to brands for Professional Rugby Agency clients (Players), Gentlemen Of Aspen Rugby and Denver 7s Rugby.

Alexander_ Ferre

Contact

Professional Rugby Agency

***@professionalrugby.agency Professional Rugby Agency

End

-- Professional Rugby Agency announced today that Alex Ferre (pronounced Fah-Ree) has joing the company. Mr. Ferre is in charge of growing the brand relationships at Professional Rugby Agency. Mr. Ferre came from a career in professional sports where he learned the business of sponsorships. He previously worked at MUB Brazil where he gaind international marketing and sales development experience."I am excited to be a part of the commercial aspect of rugby in America. Professional Rugby Agency offers a tremendous base for brands to get involved and I look forward to building those relationships."Comments Mr. Ferre.Professional Rugby Agency creates rugby brand conversations with players, clubs, leagues, and tournaments by developing high visibility, customized presentations and fan engagement approaches.Our mission is the help to shape the American rugby strategy by introducing rugby's competition, values, and demographics to the mainstream. The values of rugby are: Tradition, Teamwork, Respect, Character, Sportsmanship, Enjoyment and Entertainment.http//:professionalrugbyagency.com