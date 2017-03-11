News By Tag
Alex Ferre joins Professional Rugby Agency with a focus on client growth
Ales Ferre presents sponsorship opportunites to brands for Professional Rugby Agency clients (Players), Gentlemen Of Aspen Rugby and Denver 7s Rugby.
"I am excited to be a part of the commercial aspect of rugby in America. Professional Rugby Agency offers a tremendous base for brands to get involved and I look forward to building those relationships."
About Professional Rugby Agency
Professional Rugby Agency creates rugby brand conversations with players, clubs, leagues, and tournaments by developing high visibility, customized presentations and fan engagement approaches.
Our mission is the help to shape the American rugby strategy by introducing rugby's competition, values, and demographics to the mainstream. The values of rugby are: Tradition, Teamwork, Respect, Character, Sportsmanship, Enjoyment and Entertainment.
http//:professionalrugbyagency.com
Contact
Professional Rugby Agency
***@professionalrugby.agency
